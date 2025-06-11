Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Transformers Wreck 'n Doom Sandstorm vs Slugslinger Revealed

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Age of the Primes release as Autobots and Deceptions continue to battle for Earth

Article Summary Transformers Age of the Primes Wreck 'n Doom Collection features Sandstorm vs Slugslinger 2-pack

Autobot Sandstorm is a 7.5” triple-changer, converting from robot to dune buggy to helicopter

Decepticon Slugslinger switches from robot to jet and includes his Titan Master Caliburst ally

Amazon exclusive set priced at $74.99, with pre-orders live and an October 2025 release date

Get ready for a heated battle between Autobot and Decepticon with Hasbro's latest Transformers Age of the Primes release. A Wreck 'n Doom Collection has arrived with Autobot Sandstorm taking on the fury of Slugslinger. Sandstorm is an Autobot triple-changer that can transform a dune buggy into a helicopter in 19 and 32 steps. He stands 7.5" tall and features a bright orange deco to help with extreme environments and hit-and-run tactics.

Slugslinger, on the other hand, is a Decepticon dual-cockpit aerial warrior who is ready to win, stands 5.5" tall, and converts into jet mode in just 10 steps. On top of both figures coming with blasters, Sandstorm comes with a cage for his helicopter mode, and Slugslinger gets Titan Master Caliburst as an ally. The Transformers Age of the Primes Wreck 'n Doom Collection Autobot Sandstorm vs Slugslinger is priced at $74.99. Pre-orders are already live for this set, which is set as an Amazon Exclusive with an October 2025 release date.

Transformers Wreck 'n Doom Collection: Sandstorm vs Slugslinger

"Unite your favorite characters from across the world of Transformers robots into your collection with the Transformers Age of the Primes Wreck 'n Doom Collection Autbot Sandstorm vs Slugslinger 2-Pack! This set includes 7.5-inch (19 cm) triple-changer Autobot Sandstorm action figure that converts between robot, dune buggy, and helicopter modes and 5.5-inch (14 cm) Slugslinger action figure that converts between robot and jet mode and comes with Titan Master Caliburst mini figure."

"Autobot Sandstorm and Slugslinger figures feature articulated head, arms, and legs for awesome action poses. Transformers: Age of the Primes opens up the world of the Thirteen Primes, the very first bots in Transformers mythology, each with a unique ability and personality. Every battle, every bot, and every power in the Transformers universe can be traced back to one of The Thirteen."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!