Posted in: Collectibles, Toys | Tagged: Octagon Fighters, ufc

UFC Fans & Collectors Will Love These New Blind Box Figures

Check out the new line of awesome UFC figures, Octagon Fighters. You can find them at Walmart stores right now.

Article Summary Discover PMI's new UFC Octagon Fighters blind box figures, available now at Walmart for $9.97 each.

Each capsule includes a detailed UFC mini-figure, stickers, collectible card, and Octagon display pieces.

Collect all 14 fighters, including stars like Conor McGregor, Amanda Nunes, and two chase gold variants.

Great price and collectible value make these a must-have for UFC fans and blind box enthusiasts alike.

UFC fans and collectors have slim pickings these days when adding their favorite fighters to their shelves. There have been attempts at figure lines, but none have caught on in the last few years. Enter PMI, which has partnered with the UFC for a new line of blind box mini-figures called Octagon Fighters. Each capsule comes with a fighter, stickers, a collectible card, and pieces to build an Octagon to display them in. There are even chase figures, as you will see below. We were sent a couple of items to show you fans, so check out what we opened below, and we thank them again for sending them over.

UFC Fans Will Go Crazy For These

There are 14 different fighters to collect, and for set builders, there are also two chase gold figures. he packaging is genius, as everything is held in what resembles a heavy bag. Once opened, you see which UFC current or former champion you got. I have to say, at a price point of $9.97, you get a lot of bang for your buck. The accessories, like water bottles that are admittedly pointless since the figures can't hold them, but the stickers and poster card are fantastic. The figures themselves are very detailed, and the likenesses are spot on. I am a big Valentina Shevchenko fan, so pulling that figure was awesome. We also got Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Max Holloway, Amanda Nunes, and the gold version of Charles Oliveira, another favorite in my house. I also love the concept of displaying them in an Octagon, and the pieces fit together nicely.

While the modern fighters are cool, I would be all over a classic fighter's line. GSP, BJ Penn, Kenny Florian, there are way too many on my list that I would love to get. Again, for this price point, these are a no-brainer buy for anyone into the UFC or anyone who just loves opening blind boxes, as the amount you get inside for the price is absurd. You can find these at Walmart stores now. I found them in the electronics department with their small action figure displays.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!