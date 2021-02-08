UFC Ultimate Series Wave 1 From Jazwares Available For Preorder Now

UFC fans and collectors have a new figure line to collect. Jazwares is taking what they learned from last year's wave zero of figures and applying it to a new line of figures dubbed the Ultimate Series. Six fighters will kick off the line, including Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Amanda Nunes, Francis Ngannou, Israel Adesanya, and Urijah Faber. A chase version of Jorge will also be available. All will comes with accessories like country flags, belts, and entrance gear, as well as swappable hands and heads. Masvidal even comes with the BMF title. You can see the full-wave down below.

UFC Figures Are Long Overdue For An Update

"The UFC Ultimate Series limited-edition figures by Jazwares are the most detailed, realistic, and sophisticated representations of the athletes. Re-create the thrill of fight night with the UFC articulated fighter figures! Each fighter features amazing, character-authentic details, including tattoo-like-details, weight class body types, and realistic facial expressions. These 6.5-inch collectibles come with two sets of removable hands and two removable heads. They also come with a fighter-specific flag, UFC champion belt, or other unique fighter accessories. With 23 points of articulation, each figure is poseable and perfect for play and display. This new collection comes after the first launch featuring current and former UFC champions, including UFC lightweight champion Khabib "The Eagle" Nurmagomedov, UFC light heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones, former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier, former featherweight champion Max Holloway and UFC lightweight Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone."

This looks like a great start to what should be a great line of figures. Jazwares is killing it with their AEW wrestling figures, so it stands to reason that these UFC figures will be well-worth collecting. I just hope the line is successful so that we can get the future waves, including legends. You can preorder this wave right now by clicking here.