Upper Deck To Launch 2023 AEW Sensations On Evolution Upper Deck has a new All Elite Wrestling deck available via Evolution, as you can now snag 2023 AEW Sensations.

Upper Deck revealed a brand-new deck from AEW this week, as they will be launching 2023 AEW Sensations, which you can pick up on Evolution. This is an expansion of the partnership between the two companies, as you're able to snag this new digital set on the collectibles platform, as you'll be able to buy them at $10 per pack. This is basically a chance for you to have fun with All Elite Wrestling in a different way on a digital platform, if you're into buying, collecting, and trading digital cards. We have more info on the set below.

"The new, limited edition "AEW Sensations" product is now exclusively available on Evolution, the company's newly launched online platform for buying and trading Authentic Digital Collectibles. With the addition of AEW Authentic Digital Collectibles on the Evolution platform, which has quickly gained popularity since debuting in April, Upper Deck continues to build upon its offering of unique collecting experiences for fans and customers. The "AEW Sensations" product is a weekly release that features the top three highlights from the previous week's live television broadcast of "AEW: Dynamite" and "AEW: Rampage," which air Wednesday on TBS and Fridays on TNT, respectively. Each weekly release will feature a men's, women's, and tag team/group match moment. Packs are limited to 3,000 per week, and contain one animated Authentic Digital Collectible, with rare parallel versions randomly inserted across packs."

"Collectors who elect to redeem the entire run of "2023 AEW Sensations" Authentic Digital Collectibles in each of the three categories (men's, women's, tag team/group match) will receive a Belt Die Cut Achievement as an Authentic Digital Collectible for each corresponding category. Collectors who earn all three Belt Die Cut Achievements will be awarded an exclusive Dynamite Diamond Ring Die Cut Achievement on Evolution as an Authentic Digital Collectible. Collectors who wish to complete this trifecta will find it key to keep up with the weekly releases, especially as Upper Deck plans to add even more AEW Authentic Digital Collectibles to Evolution throughout the year."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!