Wolverine Arrives as Good Smile's Newest Marvel Nendoroid Figure

Good Smile Company is back with another figure as part of their Nendoroid as they dive into the world of Marvel Comics. Coming straight from Canada, your favorite invisible mutant Wolverine is back and in an adorable new format. This Wolverine is loaded with detail, comes with swappable parts and a nice set of accessories to keep fans busy. Starting with swappable parts, Good Smile Company included two mouthpieces showing off angry and open-mouthed expressions. Wolverine will also get an interchangeable unmasked head sculpt showing off Logan underneath the mask with a very well-done design. As for accessories, the iconic X-Men will come with the Muramasa Blade, Adamantium Claws, and a very cool destroyed Sentinel head display base.

This adorable Wolverine figure is backed with color and detail that can please plenty of Marvel Comics fans. This is one Nendoroid figure that I want to get in-person to see how he feels. I do know that the Good Smile Company line does have some nice articulation, so collectors should not have a problem capturing Logan in action. The Marvel Comics Wolverine Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at roughly $69.99 and is set to release July 2022, and pre-order for overseas are live here with his product page found here.

"Wolverine joins the Nendoroid series! From "Marvel Comics" comes a Nendoroid of Wolverine! The Nendoroid comes with optional parts like his Adamantium Claws, Muramasa Blade, and a base featuring the head of Sentinel, allowing you to create all kinds of poses and scenes in Nendoroid form! Two interchangeable mouth parts are included for changing up his expression. Additionally, an unmasked head part is included. Be sure to add him to your collection!"