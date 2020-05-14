Wonder Woman Takes on Darkseid in New Iron Studios Statue

Iron Studios has just opened up pre-orders for their next DC Comics statue. This time Wonder Woman is taking on Darkseid by herself in this new dynamic piece. The statue is quite massive coming in at 18.5 inches tall and 21.2 inches wide. This statue is limited edition and based on concept art by Ivan Reis from DC Comics and Chiaroscuro Studios. Each statue is highly detailed and hand painted to perfection. Both Wonder Woman and Darkseid are featured in their classic DC Comic costumes with are a nice touch. Each character is packed with emotion and Iron Studios really captured them in this unique piece. The base is nicely detailed and features quite a few extras with a lassoed Parademon and a Motherbox.

This is a unique statue to see and I really appreciated the use of Wonder Woman rather than other trinity members. Batman and Superman always get some great statues showing some great feats but it's a nice change of pace to see Diana get some time to shine. The dynamic price would be an excellent centerpiece for any dedicated Darkseid or Wonder Woman fans collection. Each character is sculpted perfectly and colored to fit their correct positions and any fan would be proud of this collectible. The Wonder Woman vs. Darkseid DC Comics Statue from Iron Studios will be priced at $799. The statue is set to release in December 2020 and pre-orders are live and can be found here. Payment plans are available so take advantage of them if you need to.

Wonder Woman Vs Darkseid Diorama 1/6 – DC Comics by Ivan Reis

License: DC Comics

Scale: Diorama 1/6

Features:

Limited edition

Based on concept art by Ivan Reis from DC Comics and Chiaroscuro Studios

Made in polystone

Hand painted

Product dimensions: 18.5 in (H) x 21.2 in (W) x 15.3 in (L)

Product Weight: 27.1 lbs

Released US: Fourth quarter of 2020

*This item will be shipped from our warehouse in Los Angeles – California