X-Men's Apocalypse Receives Classic Marvel Legends Figure from Hasbro

Hasbro has been doing a lot of Vintage Marvel Legends figures, and you will not hear me complaining! These figures are incredible with classic packaging of classic Marvel action figures from back in the day. A new one has arrived, and the X-Men better prepare as the Apocalypse is upon us! The villain Apocalypse features a new sculpted design and is inspired by the X-Men character's classic appearances in Marvel Comics. Besides his impressive packaging, he will include a second head, swap hands, plasma cannon, and a blast effect. Hasbro knocked this figure out of the park, and it will be high on my purchase list. Marvel Legends fans can expect to see X-Men's Apocalypse release in December 2022, and he is priced at $38.99. Pre-orders are already live right here and he is a Fan Channel release, so an online only debut.

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE FIGURE: Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this 6-inch-scale Marvel's Apocalypse figure inspired by the classic Toy Biz Marvel Legends figures

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED DESIGN: This Marvel's Apocalypse figure features textured sculpt and deco inspired by the character's classic appearances throughout Marvel Comics and includes an alternate head, alternate hands, blast effect, and plasma laser cannon

PREMIUM POSABILITY AND ARTICULATION: This 6-inch Legends Series Marvel's Apocalypse figure features extensive articulation, offering dynamic posability with other Marvel Legends figures

RETRO CARD PACKAGING: Includes retro-style cardback inspired by the classic Marvel Toy Biz designs

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures with Marvel Comics-inspired characters (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)