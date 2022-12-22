Your LEGO City Gets Fast and Furious with Custom Car Garage Set

A brand new LEGO City set has arrived as the streets are about to get some style with the Custom Car Garage Set. Coming in at 507 pieces, master builders will dive right into the workshop with this delightful set with two customizable cars. This set has more Ethan meets the eyes with plenty of customizing options to choose from that fans can follow outside the main construction. LEGO City collectors will be able to choose from a nice range of different parts for each car with engines, front and rear sections, headlights, bumpers, and even spoilers. Four LEGO Minifigures are included with two drivers and two mechanics that keep the harmony of the Custom Car Garage alive. This set comes in at $59.99, is set for a January 2023 release, and can be seen here.

Speed and Style Have Arrived in LEGO City

"Customizing cars is child's play with the LEGO® City Custom Car Garage (60389) playset, including a workshop with lots of cool functions and 2 customizable toy cars. Kids can choose from a range of engines and modular front and rear sections, with different headlights, bumpers and spoilers, to create their own designs. Includes 2 mechanic and 2 driver minifigures with fun accessories."

"This 6+ playset comes with an easy-to-follow pictorial building guide and the LEGO Builder app – an interactive building guide with intuitive zoom and rotate tools that enable kids to visualize models from all angles as they build. Kids grow up surrounded by amazing vehicles and machines, and with LEGO City Great Vehicles building sets they get to explore them up close, with realistic models and fun characters that inspire open-ended imaginative play."

Customizing cars is kids' play – This multi-feature LEGO® City Custom Car Garage (60389) is packed with features that will shift imaginative play up a gear

What's in the box? – All kids need to create a custom car workshop with a configuration wall, ramps, engine hoist and 2 customizable cars, plus 2 mechanic and 2 driver minifigures

Fun functions – Kids can choose from a range of toy engines and modular front and rear sections with different headlights, bumpers and spoilers to build their own custom cars

Designed for kids who love cool cars – Makes a fun holiday, birthday or any-day gift for kids aged 6+

Dimensions – When built and assembled, the LEGO® City Custom Car Garage measures over 3.5 in. (9 cm) high, 12.5 in. (32 cm) wide and 5 in. (12 cm) deep