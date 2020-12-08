A Hatred Of Hal Jordan – The Daily LITG, 8th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From hating Hal Jordan to Pokémon GO – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: A Hatred Of Hal Jordan – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
And he's not green with envy.
- The New Green Lantern Writer, Geoff Thorne, Hates Hal Jordan
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
- Marvel's Alien #1 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larroca
- Bob's Burgers Season 11 Examines Gene, Linda & Gender Roles: Review
- Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast
- NXT Takeover Wargames Results – North American Championship Match
- Did The Joker Kill Batman's Son In Batman/Catwoman? (Spoilers)
- Here's The Radio Times Listing For Doctor Who On New Year's Day
- Let's Look At Mattel's Hollywood Hogan & Fiend Ultimate WWE Figures
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby
- Image Comics To Publish Karmen #1 by Guillem March – in March
- What Is Solid Blood #17 – A Mystery Comic In Stores Next Week?
- All Of DC Comics' Announced – Or Semi-Announced – For March 2021
- Jonathan Hickman On X-Corp, Moira and the Hellfire Gala – Marvel MIA?
- Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo Have A New DC Comic Together Again
- Guillem March Has a New Image Comic – And Batman Comic – Coming Out
- Emily Brooks Millar Launches Her Own Comic, The Couch Ate My Brother
- Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
- Marvel Comics Closes Its New York Office And Moves… East
- Jeremy Whitley, On Not Being Allowed To Write Gay Characters Kissing in Comics
- "Stargirl": Spring 2020, A New Generation of Superheroes Arrives [Teaser]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Watchmen Returns to the NY Times Bestseller List Thanks to Unauthorised Sequel
- LONG READ: James Tynion IV's Batman #86 to Solve Gotham's Crime Through Architecture (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who Clip With Stephen Fry Just Aired On Graham Norton (Spoilers)
- "Ip Man 4: The Finale" Trailer Teases The End of the Donnie Yen Martial Arts Saga
- Will Doomsday Clock #12 Bring Back Ma and Pa Kent to Superman? (Spoilers)
- No Doctor Who Series 12 in 2019
- DC Comics Change Young Justice #1 Cover to Feature the Girls as Well as The Boys
- 'Dune' Updates: Chani Casting Rumors, Roger Deakins Exits
- Is Hawkeye Now Ronin in Avengers: Endgame?
- From Dungeon Making to LEGO Playing: A Chat With Matthew Mercer
- Women In Comics – Conversation hosted by Camilla Zhang with illustrators and artists Ashley A. Woods, Wendy Xu, Bishakh Som and Connie Orjuela (Melanconnie). Priya's Shakti + Baturu Panel Series. 6.15pm ET
- West End Library Comic Book Talk. Learn about the history, creators and collecting of comic books by tuning into the West End Library's Comic Book Talk. 5pm ET.
- How Alternative Comics Found a Home on Kickstarter, Society Of Illustrators 4-5.30pm ET. While comic books and the comic arts have long held a prominent place in mainstream popular culture, there has always been an "outsider art" streak in the medium, particularly in alternative and underground comix. And outsider comic artists tend toward a strong DIY ethos, up to and including funding their work. Learn about the medium's alt-history from artist and designer Ganzeer, who recently crowdfunded his debut graphic novel The Solar Grid on Kickstarter, and from Oriana Leckert, Kickstarter's Senior Outreach Lead for Publishing & Comics, about some of the ways the platform has facilitated innovation and experimentation by queer people, people of color, and other marginalized people whose work is situated outside of the mainstream comics world.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
- Image Comics founder and Savage Dragon creator Erik Larsen.
- John Mundt creator and publisher of The Adventures of Monkey.
- Former Wildstorm/DC Comics editor Jonathan Peterson.
- Tanya Horie, comics colourist for DC Comics.
