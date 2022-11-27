Amazing Spider-Man Tops The Final Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This was the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measured what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who couldn't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. It began on Bleeding Cool nine years ago, and has been running since, However, it has been a bit much for some retailers, and sometimes for this website when conventions come a-calling. So, reluctantly I'm bringing it to a close this weekend. And we leave with Marvel topping the chart with Spider-Man, X-Men and Daredevil, which is what happens when DC Comics doesn't have their Batman monthly title out… note that Eight Billion Genies is performing strong.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Amazing Spider-Man #14 X-Men #17 Daredevil #5 Detective Comics #15 Star Wars: Yoda #1 Dark Crisis Dark Army #1 DC vs Vampires #1 Action Comics 1,049 X-Force #34 Eight Billion Genies #6

Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…

Who had this to say…

"With the holidays, it has been a crazy time. Yoda took the top spot. Robynn Hood from Zenescope broke into the top ten due to some great cover art. Midnight Suns 3 did great. People still love reprints. The reprint of Black Panther's first appearance in Fantastic Four 52 would have easily made the top ten had I ordered more. Why did I not do that to begin with? In-store sadly Black Panther's various titles and spin-offs do terrible, even with the recent movie. New comics, here in store at least, have seen a drop overall sales-wise. My thanks to Rich for running the best-selling list for years and letting me be a part of it. Who knows? Maybe in the future, once it is missed, maybe there will be more people wanting to send in their top lists and more people wanting to read them." – Rodman Comics

"A slightly more diverse top 5 this week with Eight Billion Genies making the cut!" – Graham Crackers Comics

