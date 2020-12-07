Angel, Triple H and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 7th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Vince McMahon and Triple H to Pokémon GO – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Angel, Triple H and Pokémon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
It's not all Pokémon GO. But it is mostly Pokémon GO.
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Bunnelby
- Pokémon GO Now Offers Increased Pokéballs To Trainers
- Buffy: David Boreanaz Says He's "Too Old" to Play Angel; Favors Recast
- Triple H Throws Shade at Impact Wrestling After AEW Crossover
- Rick and Morty "The 12 Days of Rickmas" Goes "The Queen's Gambit"
- Ahsoka Tano First Star Wars Comic Appearance Sells For Over $2000
- Vince McMahon Hellbent on Filming at Homes of Fired Employees
- The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Sci-Fi Series Resumes Season 3 Filming
- Level Up: Complete Guide To Level 43 Requirements In Pokémon GO
- All The Titans in The Last Stories Of The DC Universe – Death Metal
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.
- Drinking Games With Kat Leyh's Thirsty Mermaids Graphic Novel
- Gene Luen Yang, Ivan Reis on Batman/Superman #16 From March 2021
- Stephanie Phillips, Riley Rossmo on Harley Quinn #1 From March 2021
- Mariko Tamaki and Dan Mora on Detective Comics #1034 From March 2021
- Dan Rather Creates Graphic Novel To Unite Us
- DC's Future State Is Now – Thank FOC It's Sunday, 6th of December
- King In Black #1 Beats Batman, Just – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Will Ebay Melt Down Over First Appearance Of Plastic Woman?
LITG One year ago, Marvel moved offices
And Grant Morrison bit the hand that fed him.
- Marvel Comics Closes Its New York Office And Moves… East
- Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
- Will Doomsday Clock #12 Bring Back Ma and Pa Kent to Superman? (Spoilers)
- Batman and Kite Man Walk Into a Bar in Tom King's Final Batman #85
- Review: GameStop's Green Lantern – Lantern Corps Ring Set
- Zeb Wells and Stephen Segovia Reveal… Hellions from Marvel in March #DawnOfX
- Hal Jordan and John Stewart Team Up in Green Lantern: Earth One Vol 2, Summer 2020
- Marvel's Dysfunctional X-Team Adds Sinister, Scalphunter
- Watchmen Returns to the NY Times Bestseller List Thanks to Unauthorised Sequel
- Who Watches "Watchmen"? A Lot of You – But What About Season 2?
Two years ago… DC first cancelled The Other History Of The DC Universe
And it has only just got round to publishing the book.
- DC Cancels Orders on John Ridley's The Other History Of The DC Universe – Will Return?
- Lucifer Season 4: The Devil and the Original Sinner Meet in This New Image
- Robert Kirkman Hates You – The Walking Dead #186 Major Spoilers
- Gail Simone and Colleen Doran's Wonder Woman 75th Anniversary Story Deemed Porn by Tumblr
- Are We Living in the New Golden Age of Comic Books?
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Online Comic Artists Meetup featuring Lisa Frühbeis, 7-9pm GMT hosted by RENATE Comics and Comic Invasion Berlin. This meetup used to happen at Renate every first Monday in the month. People who are interested in making or reading comics meet, drink, talk or swap their self published zines. Since June, the comic artists meetup happens only online, in the form of a VIDEO CALL with RSVP'ing before. An opportunity to invite mentors from outside of Berlin.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book fan supreme Tom Galloway
- Comic book artist Barry Kitson, of LEGION, Azrael, Amazing Spider-Man and co-creator of Empire.
- Comic book writer Lia Scott Price of Serial Killer and Vampire Guardian Angels
- Comic convention organiser Elaine Atkins Holt
- Captain Marvel comics artist Brent Schoonover
