Bandai Announces Stranger Things 1/12 Scale Eleven and Hopper

Stranger Things season 4 will not premiere for quite some time, but thankfully we have a new collectible to look forward to. Bandai has announced a brand new set of figures for the hit Netflix series in 6" format, starting with Hopper and Eleven. This is the first for Stranger Things, and Bandai is kicking off with Season 3 Eleven and Season 4 Jim Hopper from the teaser promo. Not much is known about this line, but it looks like they will not feature any accessories but will be nicely detailed and articulated. Bandai has even revealed an upcoming look at the packaging, which is my favorite part of this new Stranger Things line. Jim Hopper and Eleven are big enough characters to kick off this new 6" line, and I wonder if we will see the main four boys later on. Pre-orders for this new line of Stranger Things figures are live right here, with each priced at $31.99.

"Bandai brings one of the most iconic and popular shows, Stranger Things, to life with these detailed figures that are a love letter to 80's pop culture. Fans and collectors alike can bring home their favorite characters AND MONSTERS from the series that captivated audiences and became a global phenomenon. Eleven was kidnapped as a small child and raised in a secret government facility where she was studied for her psychokinetic abilities. She escaped and tried to lead a normal life in the small town of Hawkins, Indiana until her captors caught up to her and pulled her back into a web of danger that threatens her and all those close to her."

"Jim Hopper is the chief of police in the sleepy town of Hawkins, Indiana; who gets thrust from the simple life of a local cop- to an unwitting player in a government conspiracy where he encounters dangers from this world and beyond."