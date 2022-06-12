Batman Beats Fortnite, Flashpoint & Dark Crisis In BC Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And this week, surprisingly. Batman, Fornite X Marvel and Flashpoint beat Dark Crisis…

Batman #124 Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1 Flashpoint Beyond #2 Dark Crisis #1 Amazing Spider-Man #3 Thor #28 Batman Killing Time #4 Jane Foster Mighty Thor #1 Poison Ivy #1 Marauders #3

Rodman Comics: Whew, our shipments are back on track finally. If Penguin had not sent this week's shipment the lack of the new Fortnite comics would have hurt a lot. Marvel's Fortnite 1 comic easily took the top spot. Kids want it. Batman took second. Batman Flashpoint Beyond took third. Very strong sales week.

