Batman Beats Fortnite, Flashpoint & Dark Crisis In BC Bestseller List
This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. And this week, surprisingly. Batman, Fornite X Marvel and Flashpoint beat Dark Crisis…
Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week
- Batman #124
- Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War #1
- Flashpoint Beyond #2
- Dark Crisis #1
- Amazing Spider-Man #3
- Thor #28
- Batman Killing Time #4
- Jane Foster Mighty Thor #1
- Poison Ivy #1
- Marauders #3
Thanks to the following Bleeding Cool Bestseller List retailers…
- Fat Jack's Comicrypt, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
- Rodman Comics, Ankeny, Iowa.
- Ssalefish Comics of Winston-Salem, Greensboro, and Concord, North Carolina.
- Graham Crackers Comics, 12 eclectic shops in California, Wisconsin, Illinois.
If you would like to contribute to the Bestseller List retailer charts, let me know at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com. Retailers come and go, and we always appreciate new blood, especially from retailers in other locations.
Who had this to say…
- Rodman Comics: Whew, our shipments are back on track finally. If Penguin had not sent this week's shipment the lack of the new Fortnite comics would have hurt a lot. Marvel's Fortnite 1 comic easily took the top spot. Kids want it. Batman took second. Batman Flashpoint Beyond took third. Very strong sales week.
If your store would like to be involved with the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, get in touch. And as an added treat, the Top Twenty Bleeding Cool Traffic Of The Week
- The Sandman: Jenna Coleman's Johanna is Constantine "Upgraded"
- Hot Shots: Jon Cryer Pitches Part Tres After Seeing Top Gun: Maverick
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In June 2022
- Doctor Who Series 7 Rewatch Reveals Some of Steven Moffat's Flaws
- The Boys: Payback Team Photo; Ackles Teases Soldier Boy "Mission"
- New Marvel Legends Retro Collection Figures Arrive from Hasbro
- Nihilego Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Day Two
- 41 Marvel Comics Solicits & Solicitations For September 2022
- Today, Fortnite Gives Us The First Marvel/DC Comics Crossover In Ages
- Dan Slott To Leave Fantastic Four With #46 in August, Confirmed
- How To Get Amaura, Tyrunt, Archen, & Tirtouga In Pokémon GO
- LEGO Reveals Incoming Price Increase For Sets Starting August
- Doctor Who Star Eccleston: White Male Actors New Industry "Pariahs"
- Those Who Said No To Joining New Justice League (Dark Crisis Spoilers)
- McFarlane Debuts Skyrim 10 Year Anniversary Gold Alduin Figure
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Astral Radiance In June 2022
- Mark Millar Stealing Marvel/DC's Best Artists for Millarworld/Nemesis
- Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In June 2022
- Christians Against Ms. Marvel' Facebook Group Is A Troll Trap
- Pokémon TCG Pull Rate Quest: Astral Radiance Part Six