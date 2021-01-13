Black Comic Book Festival, Starts Today- Daily LITG 13th January 2021

Posted on | by Rich Johnston | Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's missing Generation One Pokémon GO, the Black Comic Book Festival or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Donald Trump and Lucifer – The ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning.

  1. American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
  2. True Blood: Anna Paquin Shares Thoughts on HBO's Upcoming Reboot
  3. Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
  4. "Egg Transparency" Coming To Pokémon GO Soon
  5. Niantic Previews Trainer Encounters In Pokémon GO
  6. Radiant Black To Kick Off Image Comics' Superhero Universe
  7. Arcade1Up Introduces Multiple New Arcade Cabinets At CES 2021
  8. Secret Rare Gold Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 1
  9. Generation One – Four Pokémon Still Not Released in Pokémon GO
  10. Heatran Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

  1. Russell T Davies Filmed New Doctor Who Dalek Scenes For "It's A Sin"
  2. Jason Todd, Dick Grayson, Stephanie Brown in Today's DC Future State
  3. The King's Beast: Viz Media Launches Sequel to Dawn of the Arcana
  4. Boom Studios Promotes Esther Kim and Morgan Perry
  5. Moriarty the Patriot Vol. 2: Enter A Rebooted Sherlock Holmes!
  6. Marvel Suggest Miles Morales Clone Saga More Controversial Than First
  7. Barry Windsor-Smith Conan Page, Auctioning For $52,500, One Day To Go
  8. Matthew Rosenberg Reveals Shocking Secrets of Marvel Creative Summit
  9. Supergirl Vs Superboy in DC Future State: Kara Zor-El Superwoman
  10. Who Killed Bruce Wayne In DC Future State? And Who Destroyed Gotham?
  11. Why Can't Justice League Kiss Each Other In DC Future State?
  12. Green Lanterns Lose Their Rings – For Decades – In DC Future State
  13. Tony Lee & Richard Friend's Joe Satriani $19.98 Crystal Planet Comic
  14. The New Wonder Woman On Brazilian Politics In DC Future State
  15. Horror/Comedy Man Goat & The Bunny Man Leads Zenescope April Titles
  16. The Nerd Store Buys Dr. Volt's Comic Connection in Salt Lake City
  17. Batgirl's First Appearance Zooms Past $100K at Auction

LITG One year ago, the DC Timeline was beginning

And Fantasy Flight were firing.

  1. Fantasy Flight Employees to be Laid Off, "Call to Action" Issued
  2. DC Comics, Finally, Gives Every Robin Their Day – or Decade (UPDATE)
  3. "AJ and The Queen" Proves Sometimes Too Much IS Too Much [REVIEW]
  4. Let's Take a Look at McFarlane Toys New DC Multiverse Superman Figure
  5. Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who – Orphan 55
  6. Comics Publisher Claims Chelsea Clinton Doesn't Tip for Food Delivery
  7. Wolverine Finally Gets What He Deserves in This Sinister Preview of Ruins of Ravencroft: Sabretooth #1
  8. Evangelion Returns Once Again with New Bandai Figure
  9. "The Last Of Us Part II" Director Makes A Promise To Fans
  10. Why DC Comics Has Been Cancelling So Many Collections – and Taking Numbers Off the Spines

Two years ago, Doctor Who was delayed

And Marvel's Avengers movie was unfortunately titled.

  1. Doctor Who Series 12: The Real "Big Bad" Responsible for 2020 Delay
  2. Marvel Studios Approves Terminally Ill Fan to see 'Avengers: Endgame'
  3. Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
  4. Games Workshop Released the Most Hilarious Dice Ever (REVIEW)
  5. Iron Man is the Newest Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Figure

And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.

Happening today.

The Daily LITG, 13th January 2021
LITG: Black Comic Book Festival PR

Lots of things are locked down. But some things are still happening on or off-line.

The Daily LITG, 13th January 2021
LITG: Will Sliney promo

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Atomeka Press Publisher Dave Elliott
  • Lee O'Connor, of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well
  • Anina Bennett, former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate.
  • Miriam Kruger, executive director of Motor City Comic Con.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.

twitter   facebook square   instagram   globe  