Black Comic Book Festival, Starts Today- Daily LITG 13th January 2021

Daily LITG: Donald Trump and Lucifer – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning.
- American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
- True Blood: Anna Paquin Shares Thoughts on HBO's Upcoming Reboot
- Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
- "Egg Transparency" Coming To Pokémon GO Soon
- Niantic Previews Trainer Encounters In Pokémon GO
- Radiant Black To Kick Off Image Comics' Superhero Universe
- Arcade1Up Introduces Multiple New Arcade Cabinets At CES 2021
- Secret Rare Gold Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 1
- Generation One – Four Pokémon Still Not Released in Pokémon GO
- Heatran Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Russell T Davies Filmed New Doctor Who Dalek Scenes For "It's A Sin"
- Jason Todd, Dick Grayson, Stephanie Brown in Today's DC Future State
- The King's Beast: Viz Media Launches Sequel to Dawn of the Arcana
- Boom Studios Promotes Esther Kim and Morgan Perry
- Moriarty the Patriot Vol. 2: Enter A Rebooted Sherlock Holmes!
- Marvel Suggest Miles Morales Clone Saga More Controversial Than First
- Barry Windsor-Smith Conan Page, Auctioning For $52,500, One Day To Go
- Matthew Rosenberg Reveals Shocking Secrets of Marvel Creative Summit
- Supergirl Vs Superboy in DC Future State: Kara Zor-El Superwoman
- Who Killed Bruce Wayne In DC Future State? And Who Destroyed Gotham?
- Why Can't Justice League Kiss Each Other In DC Future State?
- Green Lanterns Lose Their Rings – For Decades – In DC Future State
- Tony Lee & Richard Friend's Joe Satriani $19.98 Crystal Planet Comic
- The New Wonder Woman On Brazilian Politics In DC Future State
- Horror/Comedy Man Goat & The Bunny Man Leads Zenescope April Titles
- The Nerd Store Buys Dr. Volt's Comic Connection in Salt Lake City
- Batgirl's First Appearance Zooms Past $100K at Auction
LITG One year ago, the DC Timeline was beginning
And Fantasy Flight were firing.
- Fantasy Flight Employees to be Laid Off, "Call to Action" Issued
- DC Comics, Finally, Gives Every Robin Their Day – or Decade (UPDATE)
- "AJ and The Queen" Proves Sometimes Too Much IS Too Much [REVIEW]
- Let's Take a Look at McFarlane Toys New DC Multiverse Superman Figure
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who – Orphan 55
- Comics Publisher Claims Chelsea Clinton Doesn't Tip for Food Delivery
- Wolverine Finally Gets What He Deserves in This Sinister Preview of Ruins of Ravencroft: Sabretooth #1
- Evangelion Returns Once Again with New Bandai Figure
- "The Last Of Us Part II" Director Makes A Promise To Fans
- Why DC Comics Has Been Cancelling So Many Collections – and Taking Numbers Off the Spines
Two years ago, Doctor Who was delayed
And Marvel's Avengers movie was unfortunately titled.
- Doctor Who Series 12: The Real "Big Bad" Responsible for 2020 Delay
- Marvel Studios Approves Terminally Ill Fan to see 'Avengers: Endgame'
- Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
- Games Workshop Released the Most Hilarious Dice Ever (REVIEW)
- Iron Man is the Newest Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Figure
- 9th Annual Black Comic Book Festival, event by Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, New York Public Library. The Black Comic Book Festival celebrates the rich tradition of Black comics featuring panel discussions, a cosplay show, and more!
- 12 PM | How to Draw Black Superheroes with Tim Fielder
- 1:30 PM | Comic Book Writing Workshop with Regine Sawyer
- It Came From The Radio, with Jonathan Syphax, 7pm ET, East Meadow Public Library.
- Free balloon with Image Comics' Haha #1 at Emerald City Comics. Be one of the first ten people to purchase HAHA #1 and receive a FREE commemorative HAHA balloon featuring the title logo, Image logo, and the date the comic premiere
- Comics Club: Gale Galligan Author Visit, event by Auburn Library, Des Moines Library, Des Moines, WA and 7 others, 7pm ET
- How to Draw with Will Sliney – Comic Book Artist, event by Gustavus CAB, 8pm ET
- Atomeka Press Publisher Dave Elliott
- Lee O'Connor, of Phonogram and Not Sleeping Well
- Anina Bennett, former editor for First Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and co-author of Boilerplate.
- Miriam Kruger, executive director of Motor City Comic Con.
