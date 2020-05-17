Black Lightning, Samurai In A Hoodie in The Daily LITG 17th May 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is up to in this time of trial. Yesterday that was all about Black Lightning and the reaction of Tony Isabella to how the character is currently being treated. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive to as an e-mail here.
Comic Book Events happening today
There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG. And we are returning to events in the flesh as well.
- [SingLit Comics Den] COMIX.SG Launch Party, Asiapac Books 6– 7:30 pm UTC+08
- Painting with Kelly's Comics 11 AM – 1 PM MDT
- Online Comics Workshop hosted by Leland Bjerg and Okanagan Comics, 2pm PDT
- Draw At Home With Fantom Comics, 3-6pm EDT
- Be Our Heroes Canada Online Con
- Comic Shop Sunday Show – Facebook Live, Infinity Flux Comic, 1 – 2.30pm EDT
- 2020 Queer Comics Expo: Online Edition, Cartoon Art Museum
Comic Book Industry birthdays, today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Garry Leach, creator of Warpsmiths, artist on Miracleman.
- Steve Geiger, Hulk and Spider-Man artist, creator of The Evilgeiger Empire
- Dave Sim, creator of Cerebus, publisher of Aardvark-Vanaheim.
- Chris Ecker, first employee of Moondog Comics, co-founder of NOW Comics, co-creator of Big Bang Comics.
- Dr Malcolm Bourne, comic book letter writer and journalist
- Pete Fitzgerald, comic artist on Cracked.
- Jennifer M. Contino, comics journalist
- Huwj Matsumura, comic creator
- Marko Stojanovic, Balkan comics writer
- Luigi Mutti, comics translator
- Josh Elder, Former associate editor at Wizard Magazine, creator of comic strip Mail Order Ninja.
