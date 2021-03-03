Chariot #1: AWA Studios Offers Preview of First Issue

It's an AWA Studios previews extravaganza today, as we present 5 titles out this week and next week from the publisher's list! AWA Studios has sent along with the cover and first pages of the first issue to whet your appetite for the book. There's a bit of something for everyone in the diverse genres that the studio's imprint Upshot Studios are bringing out. First up is Chariot #1, a Science Fiction car action series making its debut this week. It's an 80s-tinged thriller with neon colours, fast cars, guns, betrayals, a down-on-his-luck hero, and a fast car with an AI with the personality of a sexy thief in an unapologetic race-to-the-finish of Cyberpunk madness! This is a series that knows what it's doing and who it wants to appeal to.

W) Bryan Hill (A) Priscilla Petraites (CA) Jeff Dekal

"The Chariot was a Cold War-era secret government project to provide its star agent with a weapon unlike any other in the form of a supercharged muscle car. It sank into the ocean decades ago, and the agent along with it. Now, a petty criminal looking to reform his life has stumbled upon the Chariot, and he's about to find out that the agent's consciousness is still controlling it in this synthwave thriller."

Below are the first 10 pages of the story opening – that's literally half the entire first issue! You should get a very good idea of what the story is, what the style is, and whether or not it appeals to you. It's reminiscent of trips to the mall, visiting the video rental store in the 1980s, and sneaking into R-rated Science Fiction movies with sexy 80s clothes and sexy 80s sports cars with the genre's first dip into Ais, street gangs, guns, high-speed chases and, of course, explosions. Lots and lots of explosions. And shootouts. Never forget the shootouts. Of course, the Chariot is a sexy car with a sexy AI! Enjoy.

Chariot #1 is out today in comic stores and on digital.