Cobra Kai and Bob's Burgers – The Daily LITG 9th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From hating Hal Jordan to Pokémon GO – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Cobra Kai and Bob's Burgers – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
And Geoff is not green with envy.
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
- Bob's Burgers Season 11 Examines Gene, Linda & Gender Roles: Review
- The New Green Lantern Writer, Geoff Thorne, Hates Hal Jordan
- Riverdale Season 5 Teaser: Archie Looks Ready to Put Out Your Fire
- Did The Joker Kill Batman's Son In Batman/Catwoman? (Spoilers)
- Brad Walker On Being Dropped From Detective Comics
- Shiny Swinub Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Funko Reveals New The Mandalorian Pops and PEZ For Mando Monday
- The Moment Dick & Babs Fans Were Waiting For (Death Metal Spoilers)
- Tomorrow's Avengers #39 Features The Prehistoric X-Men? (Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case, I don't know, you fancied reading more about comic books.
- It's Not Ultraman – It's Ultramega from James Harren and Dave Stewart
- X Of Swords Joins Marvel Unlimited In December
- Denver Pop Culture Con 2021 – No Plans To Return, Yet
- Could Solid Blood #17 Be Saga #55? And 6 Other Theories…
- Daredevil #25 Standard Cover Selling Copies For $150 Each, Raw
- Confirmed: Rob Liefeld On Deadpool Nerdy 30 #1
- Japanese Deadpool Comic Will Be In Marvel Continuity
- VariantWatch: David Mack Draws Elektra Daredevil #25 – Or Did He?
LITG One year ago, Ms Marvel was blowing up.
And Rob Liefeld was drawing Baby Yoda.
- The Magnificent Ms Marvel #10 Blows Up on eBay
- Marvel Legends Gets Cuckoo with New X-Men Figures
- "The Rookie" Season 2 Is Lured By "The Dark Side" [PREVIEW]
- Rob Liefeld Draws Baby Yoda as Deadpool Takes Over from The Mandalorian
- $52,000 Crowdfunded Star Wars Parody Comic That Shipped Without Packaging
- The Return of Kite-Man in Tom King's Batman
- Joshua Luna Speaks Out on Why He No Longer Works with His Brother, Jonathan Luna
- Grant Morrison Roasts the Current State Of DC Comics – as Well as Bendis, King, Snyder, Azzarello and Himself in Green Lantern: Blackstars
- "Mr. Robot" Season 4 "410 Gone": They're Not Done [PREVIEW]
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
Two years ago… DC was changing the look of Young Justice.
And we scooped the news that Titan had lost the Warhammer comic book license, two years before Marvel would start publishing it.
- DC Comics Change Young Justice #1 Cover to Feature the Girls as Well as The Boys
- Titan Comics Lose Warhammer 40,000 License From Games Workshop
- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Disneyland- The Falcon is Done!
- Lucifer Season 4: The Devil and the Original Sinner Meet in This New Image
- Marvel's Stan Lee Tribute Banner to Appear on More Marvel Comics Covers
Happening today:
Because things are still going on, somewhere, sometime.
- Comic Making Workshop 11.30am GMT. If you have ever read a COMIC you are in for a treat! Tinkle Comics are etched into every childhood memories & we want you to relive those days.. Prodigy's Hobby Station is extremely elated to be collaborating with @tinklecomicsstudio for A FREE COMIC MAKING WORKSHOP where you get to learn how to make your own comic.
- New Comic Book Day
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Jimmy Aquino, Host/Producer at Comic News Insider
- Katie Cook, comic book creator of Gronk, My Little Pony and Avengers.
- Tom Rasch comic creator on Black Alpha and Punisher 2099.
- Mark Scott Ricketts, comics writer of Warpwalking, Nowheresville, Dioramas, Lazarus Jack and more.
- Gary J Pillette Owner and Founder at Monroe Comic & Sports Card Conventions LLC
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Pokemon GO, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.