Cobra Kai and Gunnsplaining – The Daily LITG, 8th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Cobra Kai, DC Infinite Frontier, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Daily LITG: Cobra Kai and Gunnsplaining – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- American Horror Story: Frances Conroy (Finally) Season 10 Confirmed
- Tasks & Rewards For Roselia Community Day Research In Pokémon GO
- Cliff Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Regigigas
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
- Arlo Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- What Did The Joker Do To Bane On A-Day? (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
- Riverdale: Archie Joining The Army Made Sense But The Reaction Didn't
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Rain Like Hammers, Iyashikei, & the Art of Serenity Through Comics
- The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 7th, 2021
- How Marvel Edits Immortal Hulk #43 Artwork, In Print And Digital
- Obscure Comics: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cereal Comics #1, 2, & 3
- Under the Hex of Secrets, The Miracles on Kickstarter
- Future State: Next Batman #3 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Which Flash For Which Justice League? (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
- A Look Through X-Ray Spex At X-Ray Robot
- WandaVision Adds Comic Creator Credit for Monica Rambeau & Jimmy Woo
LITG one year ago – Death Note Returned
And how Wally West powered up.
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Justice League #50 Explains How Wally West Gets Dr Manhattan's Power In Generation Zero
- "Doctor Who" Series 12: Chibnall on Finale Titles, Runtime; Timeless Child
- "Lucifer" Season 5: All About Eve (Awkward Reunions); E09 Title [Preview]
- "Doctor Who" Series 12 Finale: Ian McElhinney, Steve Toussaint Cast
- Tom Taylor, Iban Coello Behind Super-Mega-Crossover Event Spinning Out of FCBD X-Men?
- Bad Idea Comics – No Digital, No Collections, No Variants, One-Per-Customer, From Twenty Stores Only
- Fantomex Gets the Giant-Size X-Men Treatment in May from Jonathan Hickman and Rod Reis
- Today's Darth Vader #1 Comic Rewrites George Lucas' Star Wars Canon (MASSIVE SPOILERS)
- Bodnar's Auction House Pulls DC Comics Bound Volumes From Sale
LITG two years ago – creator control was in the air
And we were finding covers all over the place.
- When Creator Control of Comics Characters Goes Too Far…
- 8 Revealed DC Comics Covers by Rob Liefeld, Mikel Janin, Ethan Shaner, Derrick Chew and More
- Aladdin/Hamilton's James Monroe Iglehart to Write Spider-Man For Marvel Comics
- Fast Food Shocker: Wendy's Prefers Marvel Over DC
- Kyle MacLachlan's Advice to New 'Dune' Muad'Dib Timothée Chalamet
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tyler Jenkins, artist on Peter Panzerfaust, Grass Kings, Neverboy and Black Badge
- Mark Russell, writer on Flintstones, Snagglepuss, Second Coming, Prez and Red Sonja.
- Rick Shea, owner-operator at Famous Faces & Funnies, Melbourne Toy and Comic Con and Orlando Toy and Comic Con
- Jennifer Weber, digital compositer at Marvel Entertainment
- Gus Higuera, artist on New World Order
- Ben Moor, comedian and comics lecturer.
- Erik McCurdy, writer of Experiment 42.
