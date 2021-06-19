Comics on Vinyl, Godzilla Poster, on Auction at Heritage

Heritage Auctions has several interesting comic and Hollywood memorabilia up for auction in the lot ending June 19. Among items of interest are a couple of vinyl records of "read-with-me" comics in pristine original shrink wrap and an original 1956 Godzilla movie poster.

Journey Into Mystery #83 Golden Record Set (Marvel, 1966): the auction ends 6/19/2021 at 6:50 PM.

A sealed copy of the comic and record set that reprints (and retells) the origin and first appearance of Thor, with cover and art by Jack Kirby. The majority of these sets were split up, the record becoming separated from the comic book, making complete sets such as this one very rare. Still sealed in shrinkwrap, it shows only the slightest signs of light storage wear. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $675.

This early record set marked the first time this very key Marvel issue was reprinted. Due to the inherent nature of this item, most of the sets found today are in low grade, with scratched albums. Not so with this set, still cloaked in the original plastic and in pristine condition. Don't let this one pass you by. Of the four records in the set, the Spider-Man is by far the most desirable. Steve Ditko cover and art. Overstreet 2020 NM- 9.2 value = $1,150.

A half sheet (28" x 22") movie poster for the feature film Godzilla starring Raymond Burr and Haruo Nakajima, and directed by Ishiro Honda. Poster displays signs of use, including toning, tears, creasing, smudging, staining, edge wear, pinholes, and general handling wear. In Very Good condition.

These pieces are a great find and would make the perfect addition to any comic or film collection. The comics on record are especially rare as vinyl records are usually in used condition with signs of use and scratches and not pristine, like both of these. The auction opens June 17th and closes June 19th at 7 PM Eastern time.