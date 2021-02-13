Darth Vader and Gina Carano – The Daily LITG, 13th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Law And Order, James Gunn, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Darth Vader and Gina Carano – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – We Scooped Death Metal

And looked at the original ending for Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy.

LITG two years ago, Grayskull was revealed

And Superman was a cold hard killer.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Frédéric Moliérac of Panini Comics France

of Panini Comics France Joe Phillips of Mister Miracle, Timber Wolf, Star Trek, Doctor Who and Aliens.

of Mister Miracle, Timber Wolf, Star Trek, Doctor Who and Aliens. Dan Forcey , former VP of Platinum Studios

, former VP of Platinum Studios Barbara Kaalberg, comic book inker

comic book inker John A. Peck, underground comics artist

underground comics artist Stan Shaw, artist of Sunglasses After Dark.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

