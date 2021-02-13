Darth Vader and Gina Carano – The Daily LITG, 13th February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Law And Order, James Gunn, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Darth Vader and Gina Carano – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- The Mandalorian: Ex-Cast Member Gina Carano Issues Statement
- Darth Vader Sees An Alternate Ending To Return Of The Jedi (Spoilers)
- Shiny Mew Debuts In New Pokémon GO Feature: Masterwork Research
- Law & Order: SVU – Ice-T Makes Bold Stabler/Benson Reunion Promise
- Buffy Star Trachtenberg: Whedon Wasn't Allowed in Room Alone with Her
- Is Hasbro Cancelling Future Cara Dune Star Wars Figures?
- Roman Reigns Announcement Set for WWE Smackdown Tonight
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Your Guide to "Charlie Week"
- The New Green Ranger is (Spoilers), Triggering First Appearances
- DC Comics Full May 2021 Solicitations – I Am Not Starfire
- Missy Meets The Third Doctor And The First Master In New Doctor Who
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Marvel Will Be Giving Us Baron Zemo's Siege Society In Heroes Reborn
- Grunge Of Gen-13 Returns To DC Comics In May?
- Procter Valley Road With Morrison and Momoko – Thank FOC It's Friday
- DC Comics Delays Milestone Comics Relaunch To April
- PrintWatch Update: Star Wars High Republic #1 Gets Fourth Printing
- PrintWatch: Last Ronin, Deep Water, Radiant Black Get Second Prints
- Brockton Mckinney Films Tankers #1 by Robert Venditti, Juan Jose Ryp
- LATE: King In Black #5 Delay Now Delays Other Tie-In Comics
- Changes: Francesco Mobili Replaces Marco Fialla On Man-Thing
- DC Changes Name Of Batman: The Dark Knight to Batman: The Detective
LITG one year ago – We Scooped Death Metal
And looked at the original ending for Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy.
- SCOOP: Art, Details For Dark Nights Sequel, Death Metal, by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- Was That Really How Harley Quinn/Poison Ivy #6 Was Meant To End? (Spoilers)
- Could Superman Be Getting Another New Identity – King Superman? (Spoilers for Superman #20, Supergirl #39 and Heroes)
- Will the Tenth and Thirteenth Doctors Finally Meet Face-to-Face? Doctor Who: Thirteenth Doctor Year Two #2 [Preview]
- Marvel Finally Puts a Label on Mystique and Destiny's Relationship in Tomorrow's X-Men #6 [SPOILERS]
- Meet Gwen Stacy's New (Old) Boyfriend – Gwen Stacy #1 [SPOILERS]
- Will X-Men #9 Give Us An Intergalactic Cannonball Run?
- Days Of Past, Present and Future in Today's X-Men #6, X-Force #7 and Excalibur #7 (#Spoiler)
- Immortal Hulk to Solve Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Shortage? (Spoilers)
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
LITG two years ago, Grayskull was revealed
And Superman was a cold hard killer.
- Masters of the Universe MegaConstrux Castle Grayskull Revealed
- Will Superman Kill Darkseid? #DCEASED
- McFarlane Toys Announces License to Produce DC Comics Figures
- Newspaper Comic Non-Sequitur in Trouble for Hiding Profane Message to Donald Trump
- Rob Liefeld Posts Original Designs For Deadpool – and That, He Was Weapon 9 All Along…
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Frédéric Moliérac of Panini Comics France
- Joe Phillips of Mister Miracle, Timber Wolf, Star Trek, Doctor Who and Aliens.
- Dan Forcey, former VP of Platinum Studios
- Barbara Kaalberg, comic book inker
- John A. Peck, underground comics artist
- Stan Shaw, artist of Sunglasses After Dark.
