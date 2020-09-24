DC Comics To Have Lucius Fox Almost Be Shot By Gotham Police

There is plenty to look forward to in the upcoming Joker War Zone from DC Comics. Bleeding Cool may even have a few spoilery aspects of them to tease yourself with, for the likes of Poison Ivy, Bane, Lucius Fox, Stephanie Brown and Cassandra Cain. But Bleeding Cool has been informed of one aspect one that may hit the headlines, as much as it reflects real-life playing out in real headlines. As I said, spoilers ahead.

Under attack from Joker's Clown goons as part of The Joker War on Gotham, the police turn up, assess the situation, thugs in clown masks attacking the Fox family and… well… pull their guns on the Black man with a gun. The middle-aged Lucius Fox, screaming at him "Hands up freak" and "Drop the f-ing gun or I'll shoot". It takes other members of the family to persuade the police that maybe, just maybe, their ire may be better placed. Especially since Lucius Fox, as revealed in Catwoman #25, is now sitting on all of Bruce Wayne's billions.

The story, by 12 Years A Slave-screenwriter John Ridley and artist Oliver Coipel, will appear in Joker War Zone – and accompanies two big changes coming. A new status for Lucius Fox in the Batbooks, as written by James Tynion IV, and his son, Luke Fox, becoming the new Batman of the future in a 2021 series also written by Ridley.

Lucius Fox acts as Bruce Wayne's business manager at Wayne Enterprises who runs the business interests that supply Batman's equipment needs as well as financing his operations. He was played by Morgan Freeman in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy. Joker War Zone will be published next Tuesday.

Gotham City is a battleground as The Joker takes over the Wayne fortune and wages a street war against the Dark Knight and his allies! Enter the "war zone" with short stories featuring characters like Cassandra Cain, Stephanie Brown, and Luke Fox and see how they're fighting back in a city under siege! Also, the brutal full debut of the mysterious new anti-hero known as Clownhunter! In Shops: Sep 29, 2020 SRP: $5.99