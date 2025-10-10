Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: chris condon, Ezra Cain, Jaccon Phillips, new york comic con, Peril Of The Brutal Dark, vertigo

DC Vertigo: Peril of the Brutal Dark by Chris Condon & Jacob Phillips

DC Vertigo At NYCC: The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips

Article Summary The Peril of the Brutal Dark is a new noir fantasy comic from Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips at DC Vertigo.

Ezra Cain, a 1940s New York P.I., faces magic, fascism, and a deadly artifact in this dark mystery series.

Originally a Patreon project, the series launches in February 2026 with a six-issue run and more to follow.

Vertigo returns to DC Comics after its 2020 closure, reviving creator-owned titles like Brutal Dark.

Announced yesterday at New York Comic Con from DC Comics, amongst a number of new DC Vertigo comic books, a new title with quite a long name, The Peril of the Brutal Dark: An Ezra Cain Mystery by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips: A noir detective tale that collides with magic, fascism, and a stolen artifact of unimaginable power.

Chris Condon says on his Patreon, where the project began five years ago, "What we came up with was Brutal Dark, a story about P.I Ezra Cain. in 1940s New York which we were posting in short chapters right here. When That Texas Blood started back up again just a few months later we no longer had the time to work on Brutal Dark and we rethought the Patreon. So when we were approached about doing a new creator-owned book over at Vertigo it seemed like the perfect opportunity to bring back our beloved Ezra Cain. So here we are. Our Nazi-punching-moustache-sporting-New-Yorking P.I is back and better than ever in The Peril of the Brutal Dark the sci-fi adventure. The first in what will hopefully be a whole bunch of adventures we get to tell. The book launches in February 2026 and will be 6 issues to start with the plan to come back with a new adventure each year. We can't wait to share more and hope you come along for the ride." And a little look inside…

In 2020, Bleeding Cool broke the news that DC Comics was to 'shutter' Vertigo. We stated that some books would move to Black Label, and some would no longer be published. American Vampire moved to Black Label, Image Comics announced they'd be publishing the comic SFSX (Safe Sex), and finally, DC made it official. The creator-owned or creator-participant contract had been made more DC-friendly in recent years, which saw a number of creators such as Garth Ennis leave for other more creative-friendly publishers, but now Vertigo was done. The command came from the previous big boss Pamela Lifford, who had an aversion to imprints.

In 2023, at Thought Bubble Comic Con, Bleeding Cool got the scoop that "in 2024 (or at this stage, more likely 2025), DC Comics will be bringing back Vertigo". In 2024, at New York Comic Con, they announced that a) this was indeed happening and that b) the creator-owned series Nice House By The Sea by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno was pivoting from being a Black Label series to being a Vertigo book to launch the imprint. Bleeding Cool then scooped the news that a returning DC Vertigo would include a new book by Chris Condon and Jacob Phillips. And so it has come to pass…

