Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious SDCC Panel Talks Cross-Platform Plans

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious is arguably the most ambitious publishing venture for Doctor Who, across various medium short of television. Titan Publishing brought a panel together to lay out precisely what it is at San Diego Comic Con@home. The panel was moderated by Andrew Sumner, Executive Vice President of Titan, and David Leach, Senior Creative Editor at Titan. In attendant were comics writer Jody Hauser, artist Roberta Ingranata, colourist Enrica Eren Angiolini, Titan editor Jake Devine, and BBC producer James Goss, who designed and oversaw the whole venture.

The panel talked about the legacy of the show, of course. The older members spoke about the generational legacy of the show, watching it as toddlers and children with their grandparents and then having it as part of their lives in Britain. For the younger, non-British members of the panel, it was discovering the 21st Century iteration of the show, usually with David Tennant as the 10th Doctor.

James Goss, the prolific writer and producer who has written numerous Doctor Who audios for Big Finish Productions, novels, and novelisations for the BBC, created a massive saga for Doctor Who based on the concept of "Time Lord Victorious" a phrase used in Russell T. Davies and David Tennant's final run of special episodes before they left the show. The BBC actually approached him to create the crossover with pretty much total freedom. The story will tie a comic miniseries, Big Finish audio dramas, and prose novels along with officially licensed toys. And of course, there are Daleks, lots and lots of Daleks. Goss said that all the licensees of Doctor Who are very enthusiastic about it, even asking if there was a way to tell part of the story on a T-shirt. Each story in each medium should be complete in itself but might drive fans to seek out the other stories in other mediums like books or audio dramas. And buy the toys. Doctor Who fans are a passionate lot, after all. This might be filling the gap that the absence of a new season of the television show left.

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1, written by Jody Hauser with art by Roberta Ingranata and Enrica Eren Angiolini, will be in shops on September 2nd. Release dates for the Big Finish audio dramas and novels will come later.

You can watch the panel here: