Ed Brubaker and The Winter Soldier – The Daily LITG 21st March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's xxxxx or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Supergirl, Ed Brubaker and Walking Dead – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- DC Increases Price Of Monthly Batman Comic, And Others, To $6 Each
- Law & Order: Meloni & Hargitay Offer Ice-T SVU Love; Meloni's OC ABCs
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Shares "Here's Negan" Preview
- The Future Of Connor Hawke In The DC Universe (Major Spoilers)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier E01 Review: RIP MCU- Long Live MSU!
- Funko Gives Fans Godzilla vs. Kong Spoilers With New Upcoming Pops
- Moon Knight: Oscar Isaac's Putting in Some Serious Fight-Training Time
- Stranger Things Season 4 Gets First Collectible With Bandai
- Supergirl Season 6 Poster: Team Kara Is Better, Stronger & Together
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Orphan and the Five Beasts Is a Psychedelic Kung Fu Fever Dream
- Marvel Comics Aaron Davis Iron Spider Comes to Kaiyodo
- Eduardo Barreto's Cyborg At $13? Original Artwork Bargains To Be Had
- Viz Media Releases May 2021 Manga Titles
- Yotsuba&! Vol. 15: Yen Press Announces Return of Manga in September
- John Byrne's Plot For The Thing #2, And More, At Auction
- Peter Parker Endangers Loved Ones Again in Amazing Spider-Man #62
- Choose Your Own Adventure: Eighth Grade Witch From Oni in June 2021
- Bountiful Garden For Mad Cave Studios June 2021 Solicits – For August
- Hercules Settles His Daddy Issues in Guardians of the Galaxy #12
- Everfrost From Ryan Lindsay & Sami Kivela in Black Mask June Solicits
- Supergirl, Ed Brubaker, Walking Dead – The Daily LITG 20th March 2021
LITG one year ago – Funko made COVID Statements
And we were messing with X-Men
- Funko Releases Statement in Regards to COVID-19
- Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
- Let's All Read Alan Moore's Proposal for DC Event Comic, Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Dave Sim Does Supergirl In "Attractive Cousins" Cerebus One-Shot
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Alton Brown, Hand Washing & The Video His Fans Don't Want You to See
- Alex Ross Homages Rob Liefeld – And What He Said About Him Before…
- Funko Announces Exclusives Pop for WonderCon Part 1
- Marvel Comics Significantly Increases Comic Store Discounts to Combat Effects of Coronavirus Pandemic
- "Rick and Morty": Wash Your Hands… And Get Your S**t Together [VIDEO]
LITG two years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy
And Hulk went poilitical.
- Gail Simone, Joyce Chin's Vampirella Comic in Playboy for 50th Anniversary of Character
- Immortal Hulk #15 Dives Into Politics In a Big Way – and Marvel Comics Continuity (Spoilers)
- Bill Jemas and Axel Alonso Announce AWA Comics by Frank Cho, Reginald Hudlin, ACO, JMS, Garth Ennis, Peter Milligan and More
- Harley Quinn Will Be an Amazon? More Spoilers For the Future of DC Comics in Justice League #20
- When Looney Tunes Invades Batman #67 (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Waid, comic book writer on Doctor Strange and publisher of Humanoids.
- Chris Rupps of Rupp's Comics, Ohio.
- Elisa Féliz of Charmed comics.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.