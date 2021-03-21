Ed Brubaker and The Winter Soldier – The Daily LITG 21st March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's xxxxx or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Supergirl, Ed Brubaker and Walking Dead – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago – Funko made COVID Statements

And we were messing with X-Men

LITG two years ago – Gail Simone wrote for Playboy

And Hulk went poilitical.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mark Waid, comic book writer on Doctor Strange and publisher of Humanoids.

comic book writer on Doctor Strange and publisher of Humanoids. Chris Rupps of Rupp's Comics, Ohio.

of Rupp's Comics, Ohio. Elisa Féliz of Charmed comics.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

