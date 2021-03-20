Supergirl, Ed Brubaker, Walking Dead – The Daily LITG 20th March 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. Whether that's xxxxx or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Supergirl, Ed Brubaker and Walking Dead – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Supergirl Season 6 Poster: Team Kara Is Better, Stronger & Together
- Please Don't Talk To Ed Brubaker About Falcon and The Winter Soldier
- The Walking Dead: Check Out the Opening Minutes to S10E20 "Splinter"
- Full Image Comics Solicitations and Solicits For June 2021
- Watched Zack Snyder's Justice League? Read The Two Sequels He Planned
- Alien Invades Hiya Toys Once Again With New 1/18 Figures
- Is Marvel's Punisher Losing His Skull?
- Pokémon TCG Releases The New Battle Styles Expansion Today
- The Boys: Morgan Scores Big with Jack Quaid; Actor Approves
- Doctor Who Star Mandip Gill: The Doctor Will Be a Woman of Color
- Yen Press Announces 2 New Upcoming Light Novels
- Yen Press Announces Free Comic Book Day 2021 Titles
- BRZRKR #2's "Surprise Incentive" May See It Top The Charts Again
- BRZRKR #2 Comes To Town – Thank FOC It's Friday 19th March
- Barbaric #1 Launches in Vault Comics June 2021 Solicits
- J Michael Straczynski and Mike Choi Launch Moths #1 From AWA in June
- V.E.Schwab's Extraordinary Launches In Titan Comics June 2021 Solicits
- You Can Own This Justice League Crypto Art for Just $1 Million
- Ablaze Launches Space Pirate: Captain Harlock In June 2021 Solicits
- Dave Sim Does Terry Moore With Strangers In Cerebus
- DIE-Namite Lives, The Long Night Event in Dynamite June 2021 Solicits
- Full Boom Studios June 2021 Solicits Includes New Giles Series
- Full Dark Horse Comics June 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
- Jupiter's Legacy & Boba Fett On Next Week's Previews Catalogue Covers
- Full FCBD Free Comic Book Day 2021 Solicits and Solicitations
- IDW Full Publishing Solicits and Solicitations For June 2021
LITG one year ago – Giant-Size X-Men was Woke
And we all read Twilight again.
- Marvel Launches New Politically Correct Woke Superhero Comic to Insult Long-Time Readers
- Let's All Read Alan Moore's Proposal for DC Event Comic, Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Godzilla Roars With First Poster Drop From Mondo
- Official: Stephanie Brown Was Robin – But Never Batgirl
- Funko Releases Statement in Regards to COVID-19
- The Batman Who Laughs Explains What Happened At The End Of Scott Snyder's Justice League (Hell Arisen #4 Spoilers)
- "Godzilla vs. Kong": The Heart of the Story is About Two Young Girls
- Eric Stephenson, Publisher of Image Comics, Challenges Marvel and DC Over Coronavirus
- Long Read: An "Extinction Event" for the Comic Shop or "Too Stupid to Quit, Too Dumb to Die"?
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG two years ago – Hickman was coming to X-Men
And Rick & Morty felt great
- Confirmed: Jonathan Hickman's New Marvel Comic Begins in July
- 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
- Speculator Corner: Tomorrow's Immortal Hulk #15 Sells Out, Booms on eBay
- Marvel Comics Full Solicits for June 2019 – Thor's Sacrifice Will End the War Of The Realms
- Tomorrow's Justice League #20 Rewrites the DC Universe One More Time, and Reveals Batman's Favourite Robin
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Hine, co-creator of Spider-Man Noir
- Diana Albers, comics letterer
- Steven Philip Jones, writer for Caliber Comics
- Vince Argondezzi, artist on Infinity Inc
- David Gross of Punmaster Comics
- Comics journalist Kevin M. Brettauer
- Lee Kohse, writer/artist on Kindergoth
- Co-founder/publisher of Comico, Vince Argon
- Matthew Petz, creator of War Of The Woods.
