First Appearance Of The New Teen Titans On Auction On ComicConnect

One of the more undervalued DC Comics keys, DC Comics Presents #26 features the first appearance of the New Teen Titans, specifically Raven, Cyborg, and Starfire. This classic by Jim Starlin and George Perez pretty much is as good as it gets as far as Teen Titans runs are going to go. The two defined the characters, and their run is one of the all-time greats. Now up for auction on ComicConnect, part of Event Auction #43, is a CGC graded 9.2 copy of DC Comics Presents #26, currently sitting at $58 with bids ending today. Check out the copy of this great book below.

New Teen Titans Is A Under-Valued DC Key

"White pgs; newsstand edition classic Jim Starlin cover; 1st app. of New Teen Titans by Perez (1st app Raven, Cyborg & Starfire)

After leaving the Navy as a photographer Jim Starlin began his career in comic books where he enjoyed success as both a writer and artist. Starlin credits legendary artists Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko as major influences to his illustration style which is apparent in his early works. For over 40 years he's been known for his space opera-esque stories where he created popular characters such as Thanos, Drax, and Gamora. His most notable works include Iron Man Adam Warlock and the Infinity Gauntlet.

George Pérez is a retired American comic book artist and writer whose titles include The Avengers, Teen Titans, and Wonder Woman. Notable works include Deadly Hands of Kung-Fu, Creatures on the Loose, Action Comics, and Crisis on Infinite Earths. Perez would achieve his first taste of success during a memorable run on Marvel's The Avengers in the 1970s, developing a style that would define him for his decades-long career. In the 1980s Perez would go over to DC where he would launch the hugely successful New Teen Titans with writer Marv Wolfman, the title was so popular it would crossover with Marvel's X-Men. When DC needed an artist for its company re-defining event series Crisis on Infinite Earth's Perez was the obvious choice, with his ability to effortlessly draw dozens of different characters at once. Perez would also have his hand in a successful reboot of Wonder Woman in the late 1980s. In the early 90's he would work with Jim Starlin on his Thanos saga, drawing the bulk of the Infinity Gauntlet mini-series. That was followed by a triumphant return to The Avengers and a JLA/Avengers crossover. Perez would draw hundreds of more comics featuring nearly every Marvel and DC character before health issues forced his retirement in 2018."

Do not miss a chance to add a really underrated DC Comics key to your collection at a great price. Again, this book is up for auction now as part of ComicConnect's Event Auction #43, with bids ending today. Go ahead and go here for more details, and while there check out all of the other great items up as well.