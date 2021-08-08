LeVar Burton Deserved Better in The Daily LITG, 8th of August 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
- Marvel Printed 8 Million But Jim Lee's X-Men #1 Sells For A Premium
- Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
- Reed Richards No Longer a Cuck in Fantastic Four Life Story #3
- The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
- Rick and Morty Season 5 E08 Cold Open Brings Birdperson Heartbreak
- Dave Bautista on Ron DeSantis: "This Hack is Not a Leader"
- Warner Bros To Sue Jed Mercurio Over Sleeper Graphic Novel?
- Razer Renames Their Facemask Project Hazel To Be The Razer Zephyr
- Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Captain America's Greatest Test in Strange Tales #114, Up for Auction
- The Teenage Drama of Al Feldstein's Sunny and Junior, Up for Auction
- The Strangest Phantom Lady Adventure of the Golden Age, at Auction
- Mighty Morphin #10 Spoiler Cover Revealed (Spoilers)
- The Chill Chatter of ACG's Skeleton Hand #1, Up for Auction
- Cruella the Manga: Black White and Red: Viz Publishes Prequel to Movie
- From Dark Ages to Night Of Cadillacs, Thank FOC It's Saturday
- What DC Comics Will Publish Alongside Black Adam Movie
- Marvel's Masters Of The Universe Comic CGC 9.8 Is Up For Auction
- Behemoth Comics Launches Behemoth Records With Death Set
LITG one year ago, Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, and Alex Ross
Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, there must be some comic book content in here somewhere… and there Alex Ross is.
- Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
- Is The Making A Splash Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- The Flash, Supergirl Stars Look to the Future in New Key Art Looks
- Gossip: Could Alex Ross Be Coming to DC Comics? How About Mark Waid?
- Yen Press Announces 10 New Manga and Light Novels for August
- Transformers Optimus Prime Gets New Figure from Hasbro/Threezero
- Pokémon GO Dragon Week Review: Roaring Success Or Deino Disaster?
- Where Are Deino & Gible In Pokémon GO? A Dragon Week Problem
- Transformers Decepticon Leader Megatron Arrives with Hasbro/Threezero
- Valiant Entertainment Manhattan Offices Closed Permanently
- Ramon Villalobos Denies Bad Idea Comics Artwork Is His
- The Iron Man 3 Kid Could Have Been Chinese, To Flatter Xi Jinping
- When Iron Man 3 Beijing Set Shot Was Fake-Leaked to the Press
- Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips' Reckless OGN Is Not Beginning a Trilogy
- The Walking Dead Wins Trademark Battle Over The Toking Dead
LITG two years ago,
Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House OF X comic books…
- Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
- Moira MacTaggert – an Omega Level Mutant? "House Of X" #2 Spoilers
- "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
- Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
- The Perils Of The Comic Store Pull List, Strike Again
- No Buffy or Angel but a Whole Lot of Dark Willow in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" #7 Spoilers
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": FX Wants More; McElhenney Posts
- New Youngblood Publisher Trolls Rob Liefeld on Twitter, Wants to Make Him Famous
- The Hulk Reads Comments on Trans Articles Online… You Wouldn't Like It When He Gets Angry
- By The Maker – Where is the Ultimate Reed Richards Today? Absolute Carnage and Beyond…(Spoilers)
- Teach Yourself Krakoan With Bleeding Cool
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Carlo Barberi, artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue.
- Rick Marshall, writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist.
- Sheldon Inkol, author of Nut Runners.
- Janice Cohen, colourist.
- Dirk Strangely, creator of Graveyard Girl.
- Paul Rainey, creator of Memory Man, Thunder Brother: Soap Division, and There's No Time Like The Present.
