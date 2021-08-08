LeVar Burton Deserved Better in The Daily LITG, 8th of August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
  2. Marvel Printed 8 Million But Jim Lee's X-Men #1 Sells For A Premium
  3. Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
  4. Reed Richards No Longer a Cuck in Fantastic Four Life Story #3
  5. The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
  6. Rick and Morty Season 5 E08 Cold Open Brings Birdperson Heartbreak
  7. Dave Bautista on Ron DeSantis: "This Hack is Not a Leader"
  8. Warner Bros To Sue Jed Mercurio Over Sleeper Graphic Novel?
  9. Razer Renames Their Facemask Project Hazel To Be The Razer Zephyr
  10. Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville

LITG one year ago, Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, and Alex Ross

Wrestling, Transformers, Pokemon, there must be some comic book content in here somewhere… and there Alex Ross is.

  1. Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
  2. Is The Making A Splash Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
  3. The Flash, Supergirl Stars Look to the Future in New Key Art Looks
  4. Gossip: Could Alex Ross Be Coming to DC Comics? How About Mark Waid?
  5. Yen Press Announces 10 New Manga and Light Novels for August
  6. Transformers Optimus Prime Gets New Figure from Hasbro/Threezero
  7. Pokémon GO Dragon Week Review: Roaring Success Or Deino Disaster?
  8. Where Are Deino & Gible In Pokémon GO? A Dragon Week Problem
  9. Transformers Decepticon Leader Megatron Arrives with Hasbro/Threezero
  10. Valiant Entertainment Manhattan Offices Closed Permanently
  11. Ramon Villalobos Denies Bad Idea Comics Artwork Is His
  12. The Iron Man 3 Kid Could Have Been Chinese, To Flatter Xi Jinping
  13. When Iron Man 3 Beijing Set Shot Was Fake-Leaked to the Press
  14. Ed Brubaker, Sean Phillips' Reckless OGN Is Not Beginning a Trilogy
  15. The Walking Dead Wins Trademark Battle Over The Toking Dead

LITG two years ago,

Ah, when our biggest concern was working out the language in the House OF X comic books…

  1. Iron Studios Reveals "I Am Iron Man" Statue That We Love 3000
  2. Moira MacTaggert – an Omega Level Mutant? "House Of X" #2 Spoilers
  3. "The Walking Dead": Will "Hobbs & Shaw" Bring "The Rock" into TWDU?
  4. Today, The Punisher is Destroyed by New Origin Twist in "Savage Avengers" #4 (SPOILERS)
  5. The Perils Of The Comic Store Pull List, Strike Again
  6. No Buffy or Angel but a Whole Lot of Dark Willow in "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" #7 Spoilers
  7. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": FX Wants More; McElhenney Posts
  8. New Youngblood Publisher Trolls Rob Liefeld on Twitter, Wants to Make Him Famous
  9. The Hulk Reads Comments on Trans Articles Online… You Wouldn't Like It When He Gets Angry
  10. By The Maker – Where is the Ultimate Reed Richards Today? Absolute Carnage and Beyond…(Spoilers)
  11. Teach Yourself Krakoan With Bleeding Cool

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Carlo Barberi, artist on Justice League, Deadpool, Impulse, co-creator of Casey Blue.
  • Rick Marshall, writer on Kingdom Bum, comics journalist.
  • Sheldon Inkol, author of Nut Runners.
  • Janice Cohen, colourist.
  • Dirk Strangely, creator of Graveyard Girl.
  • Paul Rainey, creator of Memory Man, Thunder Brother: Soap Division, and There's No Time Like The Present.

Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


