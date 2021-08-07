LeVar Burton Deserved Better – The Daily LITG, 7th August 2021
LeVar Burton Deserved Better in The Daily LITG, 7th of August 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Jeopardy!: LeVar Burton Deserved Better; Brent Spiner Has His Back
- The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
- Rick and Morty Season 5 E08 Cold Open Brings Birdperson Heartbreak
- Niantic Has Responded To The Pokémon GO Boycott
- More X-Men Inferno Teasers As Marvel Comics Ramps Up (UPDATE)
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Summer Film Series Kicks Off This Friday
- Warner Bros To Sue Jed Mercurio Over Sleeper Graphic Novel?
- TOLDJA: Xavier, Emma Frost, Magneto, Our Leaders Cannot Be Trusted
- Palkia Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: August 2021
- Kaleidoscope, The Suicide Squad Character Created By Two Fans In 1982
- Ed Brubaker & Sean Phillips' Fourth Reckless OGN is The Ghost In You
- Rihanna Splurges At New York's Forbidden Planet
- TOLDJA: Xavier, Emma Frost, Magneto, Our Leaders Cannot Be Trusted
- The Promise Collection 1941: Daredevils and Detectives
- Death of Doctor Strange to Have Serious Mommy Issues in November
- These Crappy Spider-Man NFTs Can Be Yours for Just $400
- Ch-Ch-Changes: Marauders, New Mutants, Black Widow, Spider-Man
- Marvel Comics' Star Wars: The High Republic #10 Listing, Fixed
- Marc Silvestri Returns To The Darkness, On Kickstarter
- The 47 Comics Creators Thanked In The Suicide Squad – And Those Not
- Opening Night: Orbital Space London's Shaky Kane & Krent Able Gallery
- A Soft Jensen Ackles in The Daily LITG, 6th of August 2021
LITG one year ago, Tributes to Seb Patrick
Wrestling, CW, Simpsons Pops, Robin King – and tributes to Seb Patrick, mixing among some of the stuff he loves the most.
- Khan Taking Over WWE, Assumes Role as Company's New President
- The Flash, Supergirl Stars Look to the Future in New Key Art Looks
- Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Returns with New Funko Pops
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Autographed Spawn McFarlane Toys Figures Coming to Walmart
- PUBG Mobile Gets An Ancient Secret & A New Arena In Latest Update
- Marvel Cancels Doctor Strange With Today's #6
- Eight Gossipy Spoilers For Upcoming X-Men Comics
- Tributes Made to Seb Patrick, Including On Red Dwarf Tonight
- Make Supergirl Super Again: How Season 6 Can Improve The CW Series
- Marvel Studios Offered Shang-Chi Or Mandarin For First Avengers Movie
- When Ike Perlmutter Almost Fired a Disney Exec for Not Picking Up
- Brian Hibbs, Released From Hospital, Days After Heart Attack
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead, Boom's Biggest Launch – Again
- 1000 Farmers Provided Security For Iron Man 3's Beijing Red Carpet
LITG two years ago
It looks like Alan Scott started a trend regarding forties superheroes…
- Has Grant Morrison Rebooted One Of DC Comics' Oldest Superheroes as a Gay Man?
- The Perils Of The Comic Store Pull List, Strike Again
- Absolute Carnage #1 Really Wants to be Watchmen (Minor Spoilers)
- "Big Little Lies" Season 2: What's Left for "The Monterey Five"? [Spoilers]
- Bleeding Cool Talks to Andrew Rev, Owner of Elementals and Publisher of Youngblood, About His Plans
- A Brief Glimpse Inside House of X #2 [Preview]
- What Really Happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy? Old Man Quill #8 [Preview]
- Tomorrow's House Of X #2 Will Reveal Moria MacTaggart's Big Secret – and Everything Changes (Minor Spoilers)
- CBR's Jonah Weiland Confirms He is DC Comics Vice President
- It's "Morph"ing Time For "Magic: The Gathering"
- Speak of the Devil – Is This Marvel Confirming Big Mephisto Plans?
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Dini, of Batman: The Animated Series, co-creator of Harley Quinn, creator of Jingle Bell.
- Ben Goldsmith, writer, Seance Room.
- Stuart Stevenson, writer and co-creator of Zen, Intergalactic Ninja.
- Dan Jolley, writer on Firestorm, Sabretooth, Twisted Journeys, Graphic Universe.
- Michelle Fiorucci, comic book letterer.
