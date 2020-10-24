Marvel Vs Aliens Vs Star Trek – The Daily LITG, October 24th, 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Star Trek: Voyager, Pokemon Go, Marvel Vs Aliens and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Marvel Vs Aliens Vs Star Trek – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil
- Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers
- Pokémon GO to Feature Surprise "Familiar" Raid Boss in November 2020
- Lunar Restricts DC Comics Distribution, No eBay Stores, Buying Clubs
- Zack Snyder's Justice League Adds Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke
- More My Hero Academia Figures Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
- Back to the Future Writer Bob Gale Explains Opening Clock Sequence
- The Crown Tundra Expansion Is Out For Pokémon Sword & Shield
- Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours for November 2020 Announced
- DC Comics Didn't Drop UCS – UCS Dropped DC Comics
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- HaHa and Rain Like Hammers In Image Comics Solicitations January 2021
- Brenna Thummler's Delicates Leads Oni Press January 2021 Solicits
- JMS and Mike Deodato's Resistance Returns – AWA January 2021 Solicits
- Gung-Ho: Sexy Beast #1 Launches From Ablaze in January 2021 Solicits
- Zenescope Gets Its First Previews Cover – Alongside Frodo Baggins
- Last Witch and Abbott 1973 in Boom January 2021 Solicitations In Full
- Captain Marvel Gets An Origin in IDW January 2021 Full Solicitations
- Dave Sim Parodies Previews With Cerebus In Hell 2021 Preview One Shot
- Star Wars Insider Hits #200 In Titan Comics January 2021 Solicits
- Brandon Graham Returns to Image Comics With Rain Like Hammers
One year ago, Jim Lee was drawing Watchmen
And we were getting those original 5G plans – some of which are coming to fruition a year later…
- Jim Lee Draws Watchmen – And Then Lost It
- Will Captain Boomerang's Kid Replace Barry Allen (and Wally West) as the Flash For DC Comics' 5G (UPDATE)
- The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes
- What Jim Gordon Really Thinks About Batman Leading Robins to their Death? (Batman/Superman #3 Spoilers)
- Marvel Changes Solicits For X-Men #4 and New Mutants #4
- Today, Finally, Betty and Veronica Kiss in Archie Comics (Spoilers)
- Report: Alan Fine Gone From Marvel Too, Talent Questions Ike Perlmutter's "Conservative Bent"
- Is Doomsday Clock Based on a Massive Plothole?
- Remember That A.I. Generated Batman Screenplay? It's Just Been Adapted Into a Comic Book…
- Is The DC Comics Timeline Already Screwed? Doom Signals Suggest So (Spoilers)
- The Immortal Hulk #25 is the Most Dystopian Days Of Future Past Ever (Spoilers In Brackets)
- Jim Lee Addresses THOSE Rob Liefeld DC Tweets Tastefully… Mike Zapcic, Not So Much
- Back to the Mister Sinister's Gossip Column In Marauders #1 (Spoilers)
- Nominations Revealed in Public Vote For Official DC Villain Of The Year
- "Watchmen": Some Aren't Ready for THIS "Watchmen" [OPINION]
- Money Shot #1, Out Tomorrow, From Sarah Beattie, Tim Seeley, Rebekah Isaacs and Kurt Michael Russell is Vault's Best-Selling Comic to Date
- There's a Lot Of Alfred in Today's Batman Comics For a Dead Man
- The Future Of The Marvel Universe Sees Doctor Doom as Its Much-Loved Leader (Spoilers)
- On the Pioneer Format (and Early Price Spikes) – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Vampirella Seduces Us for Her 50th Anniversary Sideshow Statue
Two years ago, Uncanny X-Men was getting spoiled
But we were getting an inkling of what was coming.
- Marvel's Jordan White Spoils the Last Panel of Uncanny X-Men #1 for #XMenMonday
- NYCC Goss: New X-Men Books For 2019?
- Punisher Season 2 and Jessica Jones Season 3, the Last Marvel Netflix Shows?
- NYCC Goss: What's Up With The Inhumans Then?
- John Wesley Shipp's '90s Flash Joins CW's Arrowverse 'Elseworlds'
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mindy Newell, writer of Deathlok, Wonder Woman, Legion of the Super-Heroes
- Heavy Metal Magazine artist Jeff Pittarelli
- Marco Rizzo, editor at Panini Comics Italia
- Comic book colourist Tina Olah.
