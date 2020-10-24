Marvel Vs Aliens Vs Star Trek – The Daily LITG, October 24th, 2020

The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Daily LITG: Marvel Vs Aliens Vs Star Trek – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil
  2. Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers
  3. Pokémon GO to Feature Surprise "Familiar" Raid Boss in November 2020
  4. Lunar Restricts DC Comics Distribution, No eBay Stores, Buying Clubs
  5. Zack Snyder's Justice League Adds Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke
  6. More My Hero Academia Figures Coming Soon from McFarlane Toys
  7. Back to the Future Writer Bob Gale Explains Opening Clock Sequence
  8. The Crown Tundra Expansion Is Out For Pokémon Sword & Shield
  9. Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours for November 2020 Announced
  10. DC Comics Didn't Drop UCS – UCS Dropped DC Comics

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…

  1. HaHa and Rain Like Hammers In Image Comics Solicitations January 2021
  2. Brenna Thummler's Delicates Leads Oni Press January 2021 Solicits
  3. JMS and Mike Deodato's Resistance Returns – AWA January 2021 Solicits
  4. Gung-Ho: Sexy Beast #1 Launches From Ablaze in January 2021 Solicits
  5. Zenescope Gets Its First Previews Cover – Alongside Frodo Baggins
  6. Last Witch and Abbott 1973 in Boom January 2021 Solicitations In Full
  7. Captain Marvel Gets An Origin in IDW January 2021 Full Solicitations
  8. Dave Sim Parodies Previews With Cerebus In Hell 2021 Preview One Shot
  9. Star Wars Insider Hits #200 In Titan Comics January 2021 Solicits
  10. Brandon Graham Returns to Image Comics With Rain Like Hammers

One year ago, Jim Lee was drawing Watchmen

And we were getting those original 5G plans – some of which are coming to fruition a year later…

  1. Jim Lee Draws Watchmen – And Then Lost It
  2. Will Captain Boomerang's Kid Replace Barry Allen (and Wally West) as the Flash For DC Comics' 5G (UPDATE)
  3. The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes
  4. What Jim Gordon Really Thinks About Batman Leading Robins to their Death? (Batman/Superman #3 Spoilers)
  5. Marvel Changes Solicits For X-Men #4 and New Mutants #4
  6. Today, Finally, Betty and Veronica Kiss in Archie Comics (Spoilers)
  7. Report: Alan Fine Gone From Marvel Too, Talent Questions Ike Perlmutter's "Conservative Bent"
  8. Is Doomsday Clock Based on a Massive Plothole?
  9. Remember That A.I. Generated Batman Screenplay? It's Just Been Adapted Into a Comic Book…
  10. Is The DC Comics Timeline Already Screwed? Doom Signals Suggest So (Spoilers)
  11. The Immortal Hulk #25 is the Most Dystopian Days Of Future Past Ever (Spoilers In Brackets)
  12. Jim Lee Addresses THOSE Rob Liefeld DC Tweets Tastefully… Mike Zapcic, Not So Much
  13. Back to the Mister Sinister's Gossip Column In Marauders #1 (Spoilers)
  14. Nominations Revealed in Public Vote For Official DC Villain Of The Year
  15. "Watchmen": Some Aren't Ready for THIS "Watchmen" [OPINION]
  16. Money Shot #1, Out Tomorrow, From Sarah Beattie, Tim Seeley, Rebekah Isaacs and Kurt Michael Russell is Vault's Best-Selling Comic to Date
  17. There's a Lot Of Alfred in Today's Batman Comics For a Dead Man
  18. The Future Of The Marvel Universe Sees Doctor Doom as Its Much-Loved Leader (Spoilers)
  19. On the Pioneer Format (and Early Price Spikes) – "Magic: The Gathering"
  20. Vampirella Seduces Us for Her 50th Anniversary Sideshow Statue

Two years ago, Uncanny X-Men was getting spoiled

But we were getting an inkling of what was coming.

  1. Marvel's Jordan White Spoils the Last Panel of Uncanny X-Men #1 for #XMenMonday
  2. NYCC Goss: New X-Men Books For 2019?
  3. Punisher Season 2 and Jessica Jones Season 3, the Last Marvel Netflix Shows?
  4. NYCC Goss: What's Up With The Inhumans Then?
  5. John Wesley Shipp's '90s Flash Joins CW's Arrowverse 'Elseworlds'

LITG: Happening today:

Lots of events are online now – but not all.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mindy Newell, writer of Deathlok, Wonder Woman, Legion of the Super-Heroes
  • Heavy Metal Magazine artist Jeff Pittarelli
  • Marco Rizzo, editor at Panini Comics Italia
  • Comic book colourist Tina Olah.

