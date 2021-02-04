Marvel's Heroes Reborn Event Gives Us A Not So Amazing Peter Parker

Are you a big fan of Peter Parker but can't stand his web-slinging alter-ego Spider-Man? Then Marvel's upcoming Heroes Reborn event has a book that is right up your (and J. Jonah Jameson's) alley! The Heroes Reborn one-shot issue, Peter Parker, The Amazing Shutterbug #1, will bring arguably Marvel's most popular and famous superhero into the new Heroes Reborn world, which happens to be one where Peter Parker was never bit by a radioactive spider and thus, never became Spider-Man. So without the power and responsibility of being Spidey, does that mean Peter's life is quiet, superheroless existence? Well, not quite.

In this peek into Peter Parker's life in an alternate Marvel Universe, we find him as a photographer for The Daily Bugle and taking photos of the big superhero in town. That doesn't sound too different until we see that Peter is now the preferred photographer of Hyperion and is actually the superhero's little buddy.

Sounds a bit like the classic Superman/Jimmy Olsen dynamic, right? Well, that's certainly obvious, but in the hands of writer Marc Bernardin and artist Rafael De Latorre, they hope to make this story into something truly original and fun for fans. Bernardin told Newsarama, "I couldn't be more excited to put Peter Parker through his paces for the 'Heroes Reborn' event. As a New York nerd, Spider-Man has always held a special place in my heart, and to get to strip away much of what we know about the character and rediscover what makes Peter tick is proving to be a blast. A lifetime spent making dumb quips is, finally, being put to good use."

In a synopsis from Marvel, here's how they describe the plot:

"Peter Parker is the biggest Hyperion fan in the world, and he also just happens to be chummy with his favorite hero thanks to a photography gig at the Daily Bugle! SURELY, nothing can go wrong, with his camera (and him) in the heart of the action… Right?"

If you want to get your hands on Marvel's Peter Parker, The Amazing Shutterbug #1, it will hit shelves this May along with the other titles in the publisher's big Heroes Reborn event.