Michael Rosenbaum & Jon Cryer Lex-Off – The Daily LITG 1st March 2021

Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
Daily LITG: Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
- Joss Whedon to Lucifer – The Daily LITG, 28th February 2021
- The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3
- Superman & Lois Writer: "I Can't Say I Felt Heard"; Fisher/JL Case
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Marks Bittersweet Season 6 Moment
- Warner Bros Black Superman Movie Sees DC Comics eBay Sales Explodes
- Shiny Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus, & Nosepass Come to Pokémon GO
- 3 Marvel/DC Comics From 2020 That Were Pulped But Never Sold
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- Black Knight #1 Auction Happening Right Now At Heritage Auctions
- The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 28th, 2021
- Venom Lethal Protector #1 Rare Gold CGC 9.8 On Auction At Heritage
- X-Men Beats Batman To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 28/02/21
- West Coast Avengers #45 For $1500 And More WandaVision eBay Bumps
- Out First Look At New Batman Villain, Simon Saint (Spoilers)
- Prelude And Preview To Peach Momoko Demon Days X-Men
- Starlock/Homichron Out From Hexagon Graphic Novels in March
LITG one year ago – Joe Hill never heard back from Marvel
- When Joe Hill Pitched Hulk to Marvel But Never Heard Back, and Tom King's Jokes About Dan DiDio – C2E2 DC Nation Panel
- Post-Dan DiDio Changes, Already Happening at DC Comics?
- An Exclusive Look Inside Flash #750 from C2E2 – and the Story That Will Change the DC Universe (If They Let It) SPOILERS
- Marvel's C2E2 X-Men Panel – Preview Art for X-Men, X-Force, Wolverine, Cable, Children of the Atom, X-Factor, More
- Jonathan Hickman, Benjamin Percy Respond to Questions About a Certain Wolverine Conspiracy at C2E2
- Jim Lee Says DC Comics Isn't Going Away, But Also Claims He Will Live to Age 140
- Batman Goes Gold With New "Arkham Knight" Hot Toys Figure
- Marvel Plans to Make Readers Vomit with Immortal Hulk #33
- Could Harley Quinn and the Birds Of Prey #1 be the Actual First Appearance of Punchline
- Marvel's Big X-Event: X of Swords by Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, and the X-Men Slack Team
LITG two years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle
- 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
- Konami Reveals What's Coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in March
- Who's to Blame For Falling Comics Sales? And What's to be Done? Brian Hibbs at ComicsPRO
- 'American Horror Story': Stevie Nicks Ready to Get Coven Back Together
- Our Five Suspects For The Sanctuary Murders Of Heroes In Crisis
Comic book industry birthdays.
- Joseph Brozowski, J.J. Birch, artist on Xombi, Hardware, Star Trek, Hulk 2099 and Firestorm.
- Comic book festival organiser Árni Beck Gunnarsson
- Silas Dixon, artist on Fem Force
- Steven Mangold, creator on Hallowtweens and Same Old Story
- Gordon Robertson of Comics Versus Cancer
