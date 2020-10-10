Pokémon GO, He-Man and The Boys – The Daily LITG, 10th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Pokémon GO, He-Men, The Boys and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Generation One Shiny Pokémon That Aren't Released in Pokémon GO
- Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
- The Autumn 2020 Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO
- Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Play Set Returns from Mattel
- The Boys Season 2 Finale Drops Early Because You Deserve Nice Things
- Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong to Team Up Against John Cena & Donald Trump
- Evangelion Runtime Rumors Addressed by Production Company
- Batman #100 Review: Made Everything Easy Again
- The Wolverine Watchmen Are Not What You Think
- Transformers Abominus Rages As Newest Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
ICYMI: ten more you may prefer from yesterday.
There was a lot spinning out of New York Comic Con/MCM/Metaverse…
- Keanu Reeves Spills The Secret Origins Of The BRZRKR Comic
- James Tynion IV On How And Why Batman Has To Change
- Scott Snyder Says Death Metal Is About Not Erasing Your Mistakes
- Alan Moore on Superheroes, Comics and Making A Million Dollar Movie
- Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman to Follow King In Black With Venom #200
- Thank FOC It's Friday – It's Time To Order Crossover #1
- How 2020 Became Image Comics' Best Year Since The Nineties
- The Department Of Truth #2 Gets 50,000 Orders
- Invincible Amazon Prime TV Show Will Cover Invincible #1 to #13
- Speculator Corner: Lumberjanes Prices Double After HBO Max News
One year ago, Jonathan Hickman ended Powers Of X
And all DC Comics were telling the same story.
- Jonathan Hickman Fooled Me Twice, Shame On Me – Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers
- The Doom Signal Starts a Hostile Takeover in DC Comics (Hawkman, Supergirl, JLO, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke and Catwoman Spoilers)
- How DC Comics' 85 Year History May Reveal Leviathan in Event Leviathan #5 – and Even Doomsday Clock (Spoilers)
- Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
- Is Rob Liefeld Going to Sue Marvel Comics?
- Damian Wayne, Definitely Vegetarian No More – and a Tease For 5G? Superman #16 (Spoilers)
- Did the House Of X Sow the Seeds of Its Undoing in Powers Of X #6 Finale? Spoilers…
- Today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 Narrows the Odds of Kindred's Identity (Spoilers)
- "Mortal Kombat 11" Fans Trolled By Terminator Victory Screen
- Darth Vader Shows The Wrath Of The Empire In Hot Toys Preview
- The Wayne Family Get New Gravestones in Batman's Grave #1 by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch (Spoilers)
While two years ago, Jim Lee was talking Batpenis
And Venom was slipping extra tongue onto the collector market.
- DC Publisher Jim Lee Talks About Changing Black Label Comics In The Shadow Of The Batpenis
- The CW Releases Official First Look at Ruby Rose as Batwoman
- The Hulk Still Hasn't Gotten Over Secret Empire (Immortal Hulk #7 Preview)
- Will Your Venom #7 Come With Extra Tongue?
- Is What If? Punisher Basically the Snyder Cut of Spider-Man?
LITG: What's happening today
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline.
- NYCC/MCM Metaverse
- The Lakes Festival.
- Oslo Comics Expo 2020, Serieteket, 11:45am– 7pm UTC+1
- Mini-Comic Con featuring Brian Kong, Rocky's Comics, Online, 5-8pm UTC+1
- Virtuous Con: The Ultimate Virtual Sci-fi and Comic Culture, Online, 9-midnight UTC+1
- Demetrius Witherspoon Signing Submerge Universe Comics, 6-10pm UTC+1
LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Boom Studios VP Marketing, and former Lying In The Gutters editor, Arune Singh.
- Comics editor, Linda Grant.
- TMNT artist Michael Dialynas.
- Old Man Logan artist Ibraim Roberson.
