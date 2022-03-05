Does The Batman Have A Post-Credit Scene? Daily LITG 5th March 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: The Batman and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- After 3 Hours It's Not Worth Staying For The Batman Post-Credit Scene
- Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
- Grant Morrison Confirms Damian Wayne Was Consensual
- Mattel Honors 12 Global Female Role Models with New Barbie Collection
- Garth Ennis Returns To The Punisher In Vietnam In 2022
- Quantum Leap: Raymond Lee Tapped to Lead Pilot; Plot Twist Revealed
- The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing
- Harley Quinn: Patrick Schumacker Shares Excellent S03 Production News
- G.I. Joe Snake Eyes Deluxe Edition Deploys with Mezco Toyz
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers The Movie Junkheap and Sludge Bots
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Valiant Classics Reprints For 2022 & 2023, 250 Pages For $24.99
- Separated At Birth: J Michael Straczynski's Patriot And Sgt Flag
- Wait Ages For DC/Marvel Mecha Comics, Then Two Come Along At Once
- Your Free IMAX Batman Comics Can Pay For Your Batman Movie Ticket
- Scout Comics Joins Diamond's FOC From April 2022
- The Return of Wampus From Hexagon Comics In March 2022
- Batman: The Long Halloween Giveaway With The Batman Cinema Tickets
- King Conan, Not-Pocahantos and The Daily LITG 4th of March 2022
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Wolverine, and Lucifer
- Today Is The First Team GO Rocket Hour In Pokémon GO
- The Demasculation Of Wolverine In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt Thanks Tom Ellis, Will Miss Beating Up PA
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Nightman Not Leaveth McElhenney
- Buffy Star Charisma Carpenter: Joss Whedon Post Was "A Call to Action"
- The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
- Marvel Cuts The Cord And Cancels Cable With #12 In June
- Giovanni Battle Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Niantic Fixes The Catch Rate of Certain Species In Pokémon GO
- Pokémon TCG Drops New Shining Fates & First Partner Packs Tomorrow
- Mongolian Wind: Magnetic Press to Publish Lavish Artbook by Lu Ming
- Glarien from Charlie Stickney & Romina Moranelli Expands White Ash
- Grimm Fairy Tales Hits #50 Again in Zenescope's June 2021 Releases
- Alternate Reality Comic Black Cotton #1 Goes to Second Print
- Why Does James Bond Join Blofeld In James Bond: Agent Of Spectre?
- Marvel Cuts The Cord And Cancels Cable With #12 In June
- Jim Shooter Recalls Counterfeit Valiant Comics Sting in New Interview
- FOMO Of A Black Superman – Action Comics #9 (2012) $2000 On eBay
- Marvel Comics To Publish Marvel Voices: Pride For Pride Month?
- Caroline Leigh Layne Replaces Rebekah Isaacs On Money Shot From Vault
- 134,000 Copies Of Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Still To Come To Comic Shops
- Webhead, Taegukgi, Spider-Man and Alien Top Advance Reorders
- "Racist Gandalf" Used By English Holiday Park To Blacklist Irish
- Hannibal Tabu and Quinn McGowan's Project: Wildfire From Second Sight
- Kev F Sutherland – A Graphic Novelist In Search Of An Agent
LITG two years ago – WildCATS was beginning to return
And comics were jumping in price again.
- The Return of WildCATS and All the Delicious Contradictions Of The DC Timeline in Flash #750 (Spoilers)
- Man Who Writes 6-Dollar X-Men Comics Amused by How Affordable They Used to Be
- Jay Garrick Was Now Inspired By Wonder Woman in 1940 – Flash #750 Spoilers
- Parties And Prejudice On Krakoa, Today (Excalibur #8, Marauders #9 and Strange Academy #1 Spoilers)
- Mongol Brings Warworld to Superman, as Lois Lane Goes Up Against ICE (Spoilers)
- Dan Slott Says Empyre Will Do Things to the Fantastic Four That Cannot Be Undone
- Did Gotham Have A Zorro? Batman #90 Spoilers
- Justice League Odyssey #19 Keeps Rewriting the Timeline Too (Spoilers)
- The Cartmel Masterplan is Now the Chibnall Masterplan – 19 Questions (And Some Answers) From Doctor Who Finale
- "Riverdale" Season 4 "Chapter Seventy-Two: To Die For" [PREVIEW]
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Andrea Mutti, artist on Port Of Earth, Rebels, Infinite Dark, Nathan Never
- Sam Eggleston, writer on Combat Jacks.
- Thom Pratt, Owner / Art Director at Clownfish Studios LLC
- Nathan Massengill, inker on Deadpool and Justice Society of America.