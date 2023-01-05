PrintWatch: Eight Billion Genies Start To Get Fifth Printings

PrintWatch: It wasn't that long ago that Image Comics had sworn off doing any additional printings of their comic books at all. Eight Billion Genies #1 was the comic that broke them in July. And fast and furious they came. Back in August, Bleeding Cool reported that it had gone to a third printing, then in October, that it had gone to fourth printings of the first issues. Now Bleeding Cool can add that the first handful of issues of the series by Charles Soule and Ryan Browne have gone to fifth printings ahead of the release of the extra-length seventh issue.

"Seeing Eight Billion Genies connect with the readers the way it has is one of the great thrills of my writing career so far," said Soule. "Literally a wish come true. When Image suggested reprinting not one, not two, but every single issue so far of the series, I had to stare at the email for a while to let it sink in; thank you so much for supporting this story. Ryan and I are working on the big finale issues as we speak—for everyone who's been following the genie journey… we will not let you down!"

The Eight Billion Genies #1-6 reprints will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 1st of February. Eight Billion Genies #7 will be published on the same day.#8 will be out four weeks later on the 1st of March.

Eight Billion Genies #1 fifth printing – Diamond Code OCT228576

Eight Billion Genies #2 fifth printing – Diamond Code OCT228577

Eight Billion Genies #3 fifth printing – Diamond Code OCT228578

Eight Billion Genies #4 fourth printing – Diamond Code OCT228579

Eight Billion Genies #5 second printing – Diamond Code OCT228580

Eight Billion Genies #6 second printing – Diamond Code OCT228581

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #7 (OF 8) CVR A BROWNE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

SEP220261

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

We've seen the first eight years after G-day – now, we'll visit the FIRST EIGHT DECADES as our characters live, love, grow, change, and die in a world transformed forever by the appearance of eight billion genies eighty years before. Brace yourself – this one's a heartbreaker.In Shops: Feb 01, 2023

SRP: $3.99

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #8 (OF 8) CVR A BROWNE (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

OCT220143

(W) Charles Soule (A/CA) Ryan Browne

MINISERIES FINALE

The monumental ode to worldwide wish fulfillment completes its story with an exploration of THE FIRST EIGHT CENTURIES after the moment eight billion genies appeared on earth. We'll see how the last remaining wishes get used and discover the fates of the characters we met at the Lampwick Tavern all that time ago.

What's our wish? That you'll see us through, all the way to the end.In Shops: Mar 01, 2023

SRP: $3.99