Raiding Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 20th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokemon Go, Funko POP, Lucifer, Clarice or Mighty Morphin, or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

But first, a note that the Evening Standard ran an article on the Cartoon Museum's Alison Brown, who died last week, aged 39, of coronavirus.

LITG – One year ago, Fallen Order got patched

And Hulu was updating.

Two years ago, DC double-cancelled Titans and Damage

And Tom King wasn't giving up comics.

And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.

Happening today…

Because things are still going down.

Comics, Graphic Novels, and Manga Showcase, West New Brighton Library Online Event, 4-5 pm ET. Teens! Join us for an afternoon of comics, graphic novels, and manga. NYPL Librarians will share brief presentations of their favourites. Learn about new and interesting titles and feel free to share favourites of your own.

Sports And Comics, Badagry Toll Gate, Lagos, Nigeria, 10 pm GMT

New Comics Day

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Hannibal Tabu, comics journalist.

comics journalist. Laura Gjovaag, comic book journalist.

comic book journalist. Brock Heasley, creator of Superfogeys.

creator of Superfogeys. Gerry Alanguilan , comic book inker.

, comic book inker. Chris Callahan , writer and artist of The Misplaced.

, writer and artist of The Misplaced. Keith Pollard, seventies/eighties artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Fantastic Four, and Thor.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

