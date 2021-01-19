286 Bleeding Cool Comics-Related Posts About Donald Trump 2016-2021

Bleeding Cool has been covering the effects of Donald Trump on the comic book world and industry. On his final day in the role of President Of The United States, we take a look back at both the lead-up to the election, his Presidency, the cultural reflection and refraction, the actions of Marvel chair, personal friend and colleague of Trump, Ike Perlmutter which saw his face revealed on camera for the first time in decades, and the various ways he filtered through.

Credit: Marvel Comics
  1. Swipe File: Lex Luthor And Donald Trump
  2. Bill Sienkiewicz On Donald Trump
  3. The Joss Whedon Authority/Captain America Crossover That Never Was, And The Donald Trump That Tony Stark Is…
  4. Donald Trump Compared To Sebastian Shaw Of The Hellfire Club
  5. Donald Trump In This Week's Dark Knight III: The Master Race
  6. Congressman John Lewis Speaks Out Against Trump For March Vol 3
  7. Marvel Comics CEO Isaac Perlmutter Donated Over A Million Dollars To Trump's Veterans Event
  8. Ms Marvel Writer To Talk To Marvel About CEO Donation To Donald Trump's Veteran Appeal (UPDATE)
  9. Bob Fingerman Draws A Punchable Trump And A Pattable Bernie
  10. Dark Knight III: The Master Race #2 Gives Us Donald Trump Kandorians (SPOILERS)
  11. Going To MoCCA 2016 for Trump And Darkseid
  12. DC Comics Recreates Harvey Dent As Donald Trump – Making Gotham Golden Again
  13. Biff Tannen Is More Like Trump Than Ever In Today's Back To The Future Comic
  14. The Perlmutters Donate Maximum Amount To Trump
  15. Apple Jack Channels Trump In My Little Pony Comic – And She's Gonna Build A Wall
  16. Donald Trump, One The New Members Of The Parliament Of Owls In Nightwing Rebirth
  17. DC Comics Calls Trump A 'Racist Short-Fingered Failed Meat Salesman' – But Makes Him President
  18. Donald Trump Will Appear In Attack On Titan Anthology
  19. Harley Quinn's New Bad Guy, Harley Sinn Is… Donald Trump's Daughter?
  20. Donald Trump, Full Frontal Naked, In A DC Comic Book Last Week?
  21. When Spawn Kills Donald Trump…
  22. Paul Levitz Speaks Out About Trump, For The Legion's Sake
  23. Swipe File: Did Loki Steal Donald Trump's Policy Approach?
  24. Do You Want Another Geek President Of The United States?
  25. Marvel Comics CEO Isaac Perlmutter Donated Over A Million Dollars To Trump's Veterans Event
  26. Gays For Trump Use Jim Steranko SHIELD Image For Party Poster With Ann Coulter, Pam Geller, Geert Wilders And More
  27. IDW Giving Away Trump Masks At New York `Comic Con To Promote Tom Tomorrow…
  28. When Donald Trump Comes To New York Comic Con
  29. Donald Trump's Crazy Is the New Normal, From NYCC
  30. Boom Just Published A Post-Donald Trump Presidency Comic Book
  31. Cards Against Humanity Team Erect Overwatch Themed Anti-Trump Billboard
  32. Donald Trump In Today's Comics – From Frank Miller, Khary Randolph And More
  33. So, Diamond's Steve Geppi Will Be Voting For Trump At Least…
  34. Will Donald Trump Stop AT&T Comics?
  35. When GWAR Trolled Donald Trump And Kickstarted A Comic Book
  36. Another Comic Book Name Enters The Presidential Battle – Jeff Rovin
  37. People Objected To Hillary Clinton Being In Faith. That's Okay, Trump Is In Bloodshot USA. Happy Now?
  38. Is Your Trump-Aligned Comic Shop Out Of Faith? Does Your Clinton-Supporting Store Have Too Much?
  39. The Penguin Is Donald Trump In Tomorrow's Catwoman Comic – Making Gotham Great Again
  40. Plenty Of Comic Books Address The Election. But Which One Grab It By The Policy?
  41. Jim Steranko Wants You… To Vote For Trump
  42. If Donald Trump Wins, Will DC Comics Still Draw The Line At $2.99?
  43. Comic Book Folk React To A Trump Presidency
  44. No One Could Have Predicted Trump's Victory… Except Tidal Wave Comics?!
  45. Peter Kuper Predicted Donald Trump, The Wall And All, In Heavy Metal In 1990
  46. Speculator Corner: Donald Trump, In Decades Of Comics
  47. Humberto Ramos Chooses Not To Go To Shows In States That Voted For Trump
  48. George Peréz To Fulfill Current Commitments, Then Stop Attending Shows In Trump States
  49. Matthew Rosenberg WILL Go To Shows In States That Voted For Trump… To Have a Dialogue
  50. Captain America Artist Wonders Why He Is Losing Friends Over His Patriotism
  51. The House That Trump Built
  52. The Comic Book Industry, Protest And The Battle Of Trump
  53. Brian Keene Is Stepping "Outside The [Political] Circle" In Wake Of Heated Election
  54. Dan Slott Quits Twitter Over Pro-Trump Rhetoric
  55. Where Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter And President Donald Trump Will Hang Out
  56. Brad Meltzer Sees More Comic Book Hero Vs. Hero Fighting In President Trump's America
  57. Did Your Selfie With Fabio At Trump's Thanksgiving Dinner Have Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter In The Background
  58. Ms Marvel #13 – The Ultimate Liberal Fantasy In A World That Elected Trump
  59. When Trump's Campaign Manager Cosplayed As Supergirl
  60. When Steve Geppi Shared Fake News About Violent Anti-Trump Protestors
  61. 30,000 Copies Of Anti-Trump Comic, Resist!, From Mouly, Spiegelman, And Fowler Land On Inauguration Day
  62. In Today's Savage Dragon, Trump Is Elected President. Spoilers?
  63. Oliver Queen Gets Into Bed With Donald Trump…
  64. Michael Davis: From The Edge – Here's A Story About A Man Named Brady…
  65. The DC Comics' Version Of Donald Trump Is Into Cocaine And Prostitutes. But Only The DC Version, Okay?
  66. Marvel Comics' Involvement With The Inauguration Of President Trump?
  67. President Elect Donald Trump Will Meet With Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Today
  68. Frank Miller Talks Dark Knight Spoilers, Elaborates On Next DC Project, Couldn't Dream Up President Trump
  69. The First Public Photograph Of Marvel's Ike Perlmutter In Over Thirty-Five Years
  70. The Best Picture Of Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter We Are Likely To Get
  71. As Trump Inauguration Looms, One Publisher Offers A Graphic Novel About His Ascent To Power
  72. Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter To Officially Join Trump Administration Staff?
  73. Marvel Won't Put Trump On The Cover Of A Comic. So The Mighty Trümph Will.
  74. Comics Folk React To Those Donald Trump… Um… Leaks
  75. Maria Hill Is Marvel's Trump, She Wants To Build A Wall And Get Teleporters To Pay For It (Spoilers)
  76. Did You Notice It's Inauguration Day? This Week's Comic Books Did…
  77. Comic Folk React To… The Inauguration Of President Trump
  78. Comics Folk React To (Or Are Part Of) The Women's Marches Against Donald Trump
  79. More Comics Folk Attend Anti-Trump Women's Marches Around The World #WomensMarch
  80. #SpicerFacts: Six Ways Donald Trump's White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Can Save Comics
  81. Walking Dead Co-Creator Tony Moore To Benefit Planned Parenthood With This Commemorative Trump Print
  82. Chuck Dixon Thinks That If Trump Is A Batman Villain, Obama Was A Bond Villain
  83. Topps To Publish A Trump-Based Garbage Pail Kids Comic – Donald Dump!
  84. City Councilman Sworn In With Captain America Shield
  85. Robert Crumb On Donald Trump: Democrats "Reaped What They Sowed", 90% Of Males Have "Behaved That Way"
  86. Bendis: "Just Landed In JFK… There Is Military And Police Everywhere. This Is Real."
  87. Comic Folk React To Trump's Grabbing America By The Immigration Policy
  88. Phil Noto Revises His Civil War II #0 Kamala Khan Ms Marvel Cover Art In Reaction To Trump's Immigration Ban
  89. Nick Spencer: "What A Time To Be On A Flight To JFK… This Exact Place, At This Exact Moment In History"
  90. With Faith In American Democracy Failing, Fantagraphics Pushes Alternative Currency: Fantabucks
  91. Why DC's Infinite Crisis and Superboy Prime are Very Relevant Right Now
  92. George Perez Abandons Red State Boycott – Instead Asks Fans To Donate To Progressive Causes
  93. More Proof That Donald Trump Is Batman In Today's Batman #16 (SPOILERS)
  94. President Obama Pardoned The Savage Dragon On His Last Day In Office…
  95. Donald Trump Held First VA Healthcare Listening Session, Invited Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter But Not VA Groups
  96. The #Resist Movement Comes To Valiant
  97. Mad Magazine Staff Tired Of Making Fun Of Donald Trump, But Will Continue To Do So, Says Editor John Ficarra
  98. CBLDF Signs Up to Oppose The Donald Trump Travel ban
  99. When Harley Quinn Sends Someone To Kill President Trump…? (SPOILERS)
  100. Wellman And Navarro Announce 10 Stop #RESISTour Against Trump
  101. Dan Slott's Year-Long One-Sided Twitter Conversation With Donald Trump
  102. Topps' Garbage Pail Kids Comics Have Another Go At Trump
  103. Defying Trump Presidency, Viz Media To Release Legend Of Zelda: Twilight Princess Manga In Print
  104. Antarctic Press Launches New Comic From David Hutchinson, Trump Vs Time Lincoln, for May 2017
  105. Missed Connections: Ike Perlmutter Will Be At Mar-A-Lago This Weekend, Donald Trump Will Not
  106. CBLDF Calls President Trump's Media Attacks A Threat To Our Democracy
  107. Dark Lord Beelzebub Angered As Trump Advisor Sells Satanic NY Office Building That Once Housed HQ Of DC Comics
  108. Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter Donated Another $5 Million To Pro-Trump Super PAC
  109. US Senators Want To Know Ike Perlmutter's Comings And Goings
  110. Gemini – The Trump-Punching Comics Publisher With A Former CEO In Jail, Charged With Theft And Fraud
  111. Manga Potrays President Donald Trump As Making Murder And Rape Legal
  112. Marvel Blames Comics Market Sales Slump On Election Angst
  113. DC Comics To Publish "Mad About Trump" With Foreword By CNN's Jake Tapper
  114. Secret Empire Puts Marvel Comics Into A Political Maelstrom
  115. Donald Trump Golden Shower Variant Covers For GWAR Comic Book
  116. Eric Powell Impersonates Donald Trump In Diamond Summit 2017 Presentation (VIDEO)
  117. Donald Trump Gives Trusted Advisor And Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter Pen After Signing New VA Bill
  118. Report: Peter David Says Working For Trump Advisor And Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter Not Source Of Discomfort
  119. There Is A Hail-Hydra URL And It Redirects To The White House Site
  120. Exclusive: The Owner of Hail-Hydra.com Speaks – On Trump, Cruz, Secret Empire, And GamerGate
  121. Curse of Former DC Comics Office Building Tightens Grip on Throat of Jared Kushner
  122. Comparing Marvel vs. DC to the 2016 Presidential Election Results
  123. That Time Reginald Hudlin Compared Donald Trump to Black Panther
  124. Is Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Next in Line for a Trump Cabinet Position?
  125. Marvel Staff to Benefit from Ike Perlmutter's Trump Donations After All
  126. Shannon Wheeler's Exhibition of Trump Cartoons, Across From Mar-A-Lago
  127. Jeffrey Smith, On Drawing the "Fire And Fury" of Donald Trump for New York Magazine
  128. The Only Mention of Marvel's Ike Perlmutter in Michael Wolff's Fire And Fury: Inside The Trump White House
  129. Marvel Removes Joke That Had Spider-Man Call Trump a Monster
  130. IDW Cuts a Donald Trump Joke from GI Joe: Real American Hero in Response to Complaints
  131. Ike Perlmutter, Donald Trump's Chosen Dining Companion This Past Weekend
  132. Over 1/3 Of All Donations To Trump Foundation In 2016 Came From Ike And Laura Perlmutter
  133. How Marvel Comics Refers To Donald Trump Now That He's President, In Marvel Two-In-One #1 (SPOILERS)
  134. So Why Did The Marvel Universe Vote For Donald Trump – I Mean, The Kingpin?
  135. Heavily Censored Preview For Graphic Novel 'UnPresidential' Before One Million Moms Bans It #ElectionDay
  136. How Does Cursed Former DC Comics Office At 666 Fifth Avenue Factor Into Saudi Arabian Coup?
  137. Another Setback For The Cursed DC Comics Office Building That Could Bring Down Donald Trump
  138. USA Today Forgets To Name Ike Perlmutter As Trump Club Member Given Government Role
  139. DC Turning Aquaman Into A #RESIST Vs Trump Comic In November
  140. Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter Is Now Richer Than His Friend Donald Trump
  141. From Trump's ABC To Shaky Kane's Good News Bible: Fantagraphics' January 2018 Solicits
  142. Tremendous Trump #1 Now A $9 Comic
  143. Eminem, Yuge Fantastic Four Fan, Compares Trump To The Thing In Epic Takedown
  144. What If… Kim Jong-un Ran For President Of The USA
  145. Marvel Ad Wishes President Trump Were More Like Black Bolt…
  146. The Comic Book Dealer And The Trump-Ish "Canadian Coalition Of Concerned Citizens"
  147. Could Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter Replace Tom Price As Trump's Health Secretary
  148. Batman Joins The #TakeTheKnee Protest Thanks To Francesco Francavilla
  149. Donald Trump Vs Mark Zuckerberg In New Comic Book Series
  150. Ike Perlmutter's Lawyer To Defend Buzzfeed's "Yellow" Journalism In Trump Dossier Case
  151. A Timeline For Aubrey Sitterson, IDW, YoJoe… And GI Joe
  152. Cursed Former DC Comics Office Building May Bring Down Trump After All
  153. Thoughts On Mad Magazine's Weigh-In On Trump's Secret Empire
  154. When Trump And His Supporters Turn Savage Against The Dragon (SPOILERS)
  155. A New Comic Called 'Trump's Titans' Is Some Kind Of Parody, But Of What, And Why?
  156. Was President Trump Watching Charlottesville Protests With Ike Perlmutter Today?
  157. Yes, Most Marvel Comics Writers Are Conservatives. And?
  158. Grant Morrison Predicted The 2016 Election Of Donald Trump In 1998
  159. Trump's Policies Are Now An Ad For 2000 AD Comics
  160. No, Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter Didn't Just Step Down Or Change His Title
  161. Calexit #1 Makes The Front Page Of The Drudge Report
  162. Antarctic Press Publishes 'President Pence', And Other Solicits For September 2017
  163. Spain's Most Popular Comic Book – And 81-Year-Old Francisco Ibáñez – Targets Donald Trump
  164. Wake Up To Marvel's Agents Of COVFEFE
  165. Donald Trump Launches Subscription Box So Marvel Fans Can Give Him Money Directly
  166. Did Trump's Lawyers Threaten To Have Bloom County Creator's "**** In A Sling" Over A Facebook Meme?
  167. Is Marvel-Hating Long Beach Mayor And DC Comics Fan Robert Garcia The Person To Challenge Donald Trump In 2020?
  168. Comic Artist Censored, Then Fired for Political Beliefs
  169. The Bromance Between Keya Morgan and Donald Trump Jr. May Be Over
  170. Image Gets Political with Pia Guerra's 'Me The People' Cartoon Collection
  171. Mike Norton's Anti-Trump Webcomic Lil' Donnie Collected at Image in August
  172. US Senators Accuse Ike Perlmutter Associate of Inappropriate Influence
  173. It Was Donald Trump vs. Justin Trudeau on Free Comic Book Day
  174. Today, Lois Lane Tells Clark Kent The Importance Of The White House Correspondents' Dinner (Action Comics Special Spoiler)
  175. Trump and Trudeau Come to Chapterhouse in July 2018 Solicits
  176. Trump Vs Trudeau in Captain Canuck: Invasion for Canada Day in July?
  177. Is That Stormy Daniels in Red Hood and the Outlaws #21? (SPOILERS)
  178. Donald Trump Makes an Appearance in DC Comics' Suicide Squad #39
  179. Marvel's Ike Perlmutter, Making Moves Within Trump's Cabinet?
  180. Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Helping VA Secretary Shulkin Survive Trump White House?
  181. Even the Villains of Savage Dragon Have Major Issues With Donald Trump (#232 SPOILERS)
  182. Donald Trump Comes to Mega-City One in Judge Dredd: Toxic #1 (Spoilers)
  183. Trump Administration Sued Over Refusal to Release Records Regarding Marvel's Ike Perlmutter's Involvement With Veteran Affairs
  184. Ed Brisson Taking the Trump Approach to X-Force Relaunch, From NYCC
  185. Donald Trump Plays a Demonic Role in Spawn
  186. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Brian Schatz Demand Investigation Into Marvel's Ike Perlmutter, "Mar-a-Lago Cronies" Over VA Influence
  187. Ike Perlmutter Under Spotlight Over VA Role in Trump's Administration
  188. Savage Dragon #237 – an Attempted Murder of Donald Trump to Save the Future?
  189. Antarctic Press Has Trump Trading Cards and Barack Panther Shirts Alongside Stars End, Rags and Punchline Launches in October 2018 Solicits
  190. A Dalek Donald Trump Invades London
  191. The Best Pop Culture Placards I Saw at the Trump Protest March in London
  192. Trump's Tariff Trade War Hits British Comic Book Stores
  193. Fired Political Cartoonist Rob Rogers Keeps Cartooning About Trump, Now on Patreon
  194. Marvel Builds a #SpaceForce with Silver Surfer Annual, Guardians Omnibus, Quasar Collection, More
  195. Kelsey Shannon's Barack Panther and Chuck Dixon's Trump's Space Force in Antarctic Press' April 2019 Solicits
  196. Malekith to Exploit Trump Shutdown in War of the Realms Avengers Tie-In?
  197. The Comic Book Bug Offers 50% Off to Furloughed Employees During the Shutdown
  198. The Punisher Takes a Trumpian Approach to Journalism in Next Week's Punisher #6
  199. Mitch O'Connell Shares His Trump Billboard Reviews With The World
  200. Tim Seeley and Corin Howell Explore America's Political Divide with Vampires in New Series Dark Red
  201. U.S. Government to Investigate Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter's VA Involvement
  202. Batman Writer Tom King Takes on Bill Maher Over Stan Lee and Donald Trump
  203. DC Universe's Twitter Hacked, Insults Donald Trump
  204. IDW Gets Political With "Enemy of the People" by Fired Cartoonist Rob Rogers
  205. Batman Writer Tom King Says Trump Acts Like an Undercover Agent
  206. Comic Creators Talk About… The Midterms
  207. David Murphy – 911 Returns in 2019 For Donald Trump
  208. American Publisher Response to Trump's Taxes on Publishing Comics in China
  209. Donald Trump Put a $1500 Tariff on Mark Brooks' SDCC Sketchbook
  210. How a Trump Rejection Got Punchline Picked By Antarctic For Free Comic Book Day
  211. Now Lex Luthor Attacks Donald Trump in DC's Year Of The Villain #1 (Spoilers)
  212. 2000AD Recreates Trump's Border Wall for Immigration Satire, This Wednesday
  213. The Donald Trump Voter Keen to Sell Lots of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Comics
  214. Neal Adams Investigates Whether Republicans Can Work in Comics
  215. US Secret Service Visited Black Lightning Co-Creator Trevor Von Eeden Over Donald Trump Posts
  216. Can Nazi Captain America Buy a Presidential Pardon From Donald Trump?
  217. The Zombie Trump Cover That Refused to be Slabbed
  218. The Store That Gave Its Customers Their Comics For Free During Trump Shutdown
  220. Kelsey Shannon's Barack Panther and Chuck Dixon's Trump's Space Force in Antarctic Press' April 2019 Solicits
  221. Trump's Taxes Hit Frank Cho, Terry Dodson, Gary Gianni and George RR Martin
  222. New Lois Lane Comic Reflects Trump's White House Relationship With the Press (Spoilers)
  223. Scott Snyder, DC Comics and the Dangers Of Populism
  224. Donald Trump The Caveman Coming to Comic Stores
  225. IDW to Publish the Mueller Report as a Graphic Novel
  226. This Week – Lois Lane #1 Reflects Trump's White House Relationship With the Press (Spoilers)
  227. Lois Lane #1 Makes Parallels With Trump's White House in Enemy Of The People (Spoilers)
  228. Armie Hammer Calls Out Marvel Chairman Ike Perlmutter for Trump Support
  229. Art Spiegelman Says Marvel Demanded He Remove Reference to Donald Trump as the 'Orange Skull'
  230. Guardian Publishes Art Spiegelman's Full Essay That Marvel Rejected Over Politics
  231. Video Trailer for Marvel Comics #1000 – as Mark Waid's Captain America Essay Amended Over Politics
  232. The Fate of President Donald Trump in Doomsday Clock #11… (Spoilers)
  233. Tom King, Batman Writer and Former CIA Officer, Addresses Trump Over 9/11
  234. When Donald Trump and Lex Luthor Conspired Against Batman
  235. Has Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Retired?
  236. Did Ike Perlmutter Help Get Trump to Pause Chinese Trade Taxes and Tariffs for Toys?
  237. The Joker and Darkseid Campaign For Donald Trump in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child from DC Comics
  238. Trump Official Re-Election Campaign Video Has Donald Trump as Thanos Killing Democrats
  239. Thanos Creator Jim Starlin on Trump's Use of Thanos: He Feels "Violated"
  240. Frank Miller and Rafael Grampa Show Donald Trump 2020 Re-Election Campaign in Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child
  241. How is Marvel Comics' New Headquarters Connected to Donald Trump, DC Comics, and Satan?
  242. Image Comics to Publish Kieron Dwyer's Lowest Comics Denominator, Unpresidented and Last of the Independents with Matt Fraction
  243. Would Ike Perlmutter Wear This Punisher Skull Pin to Support Donald Trump Anti-Impeachment?
  244. Donald Trump Campaign Compares Trump to Superman in Response to Health Questions
  245. Now Lois Protects a White House Whistleblower in Lois Lane #5 [Spoilers]
  246. John F. Kelly Said Marvel Chair Ike Perlmutter Didn't Know What He's Talking About
  247. Mark Waid's Lawyer, Mark Zaid, is Representing the Trump Whistleblower
  248. Marvel Stopped the Presses to Remove Mark Waid's Captain America Essay From Marvel Comics #1000
  249. Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Dined with Donald Trump for Half A Million Dollars Saturday
  250. Anthony Del Col and Josh Adams Tell The Story of Donald Trump's Impeachment
  251. Hykrania Needs Bernie Sanders, but Red Sonja Will Have to Do in Red Sonja #14 [Extended Preview]
  252. Texan Comic Store Offers 25% Off to Voters on Super Tuesday
  253. So What Did La Mole Comic Con Say to Mark Brooks Anyway?
  254. Dave Sim Parodies Neal Adams For Super-Cerebus Vs COVID-19
  255. Cerebus Remasters High Society For Election Year
  256. Kyle Baker Teases a New Comic For May 1st With Trump and Fauci
  257. Arizona Comics Shops, to Open or Not, After Governor Ducey's Advice
  258. Stormy Daniels Creates Space Force Comic, Publisher Hacked by Russia?
  259. Bomb Queen Comes Back to Fight Donald Trump in the Election
  260. The CBLDF Beats Trump Campaign Over MAGA Cartoon
  261. Peter Kuper Crosses Donald Trump With Winsor McCay
  262. Sean Hannity Wears Punisher Pin On Fox News Talking About Protests
  263. Ike Perlmutter Got Captain America to the New York Stock Exchange
  264. Ike Perlmutter – Getting Away With It All This Time
  265. Donald Trump is Captain America in Tulsa This Weekend
  266. Wonder Woman Gets Trump to Support Anthony Fauci
  267. Trump Supporter Jim Steranko Parodied For November's Tremendous Trump
  268. Jim Starlin Chops Off Donald Trump's Head In Dreadstar Returns
  269. Comic Book Creators React To President Trump's Coronavirus Infection
  270. Sean Hannity Wears Punisher Pin On Fox News Talking About Protests
  271. Hulk Smash Orange Man's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star
  272. Greg Pak Predicted Mike Pence/Fly Moment And Is Freaking Out
  273. Which Political Candidates Did Marvel Employees Donate To?
  274. Marvel's Perlmutter Gave $15M to Pro-Trump Super PAC with WWE Ties
  275. 5 Times Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Bailed Out President Donald Trump
  276. Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part One)
  277. Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part Two)
  278. Comic Book Folk React To… The Presidential Election (Part Three)
  279. Donald Trump Owes Ike Perlmutter a God Damn Thanksgiving Dinner
  280. Four Seasons Total Landscaping Now Sells Merchandise
  281. Comic Folk React To What The Hell Is Going On In America Right Now
  282. The Tonight Show Head Writer Exits Over Too Many Donald Trump Jokes
  283. The Proud Boys Use DC Comics Logo For Washington Protests This Weekend
  284. That Time The FBI Visited Bill Sienkiewicz, And He Flashed Them
  285. Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Persuaded Trump To Pardon Christopher Wade
  286. Mile High Comics And MyComicShop, Taking On Staff In 2021

