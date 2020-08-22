Shiny Batman Costume Sets Up Batman #99 Cliffhanger To #100

Batman #99 goes to FOC from DC Comics tomorrow night, so they would really like you to pay it some attention now. The issue before the big one, and it looks like plenty of the Batfolk are back to normal – including Nightwing. And even Barbara Gordon is standing strong after a couple of assaults on her ability to do so of late. You can also get a sneak look ahead at Batman #100 courtesy of Bleeding Cool…

And yes, it appears that the dream version of Batman, in the costume designed by Alfred Pennyworth for a better, brighter, Gotham of tomorrow returns and leads into Batman #100.

The Joker has Gotham City in a complete state of chaos as his war against Batman careens headlong into a final showdown against The Dark Knight. But before Batman squares off against the Clown Prince of Crime, he's going to need the help of all of his allies to regain control of the city! This issue has everything! Clownhunter, dishing out his own brand of justice! The return of Dick Grayson! Punchline! Harley Quinn! And remember that shiny Batman costume from issue #95? Well, and it will set up a finale you won't believe! Here's your first look at Batman #99 interiors and cover art by Jorge Jimenez, plus a breathtaking variant cover featuring Clownhunter by Derrick Chew!

Batman #99

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Ghost-Hunter card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

1:25 card stock Nightwing variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

On Sale 09/15/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

"The Joker War" part five of six! Things have changed, as Batman realizes he can't fight this war alone. He's going to need help. Before he faces down The Joker, he must call up his trusty partner Dick Grayson! But can Dick reclaim his lost memories in time to join the battle?