Slammys, Trump and Pokemon – The Daily LITG 17th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Wrestling, Trump and Pokemon – the ten most-read stories yesterday.
WWE discussion on the Slammys again took the top spot, followed by Dave Bautista's own slams on Donald Trump. With Pokemon Go and Doctor Who also dominating….
- WWE Took Back All of The Big Show's Slammy Awards
- Dave Bautista Targeted on Social Media for Donald Trump Criticism
- GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Full Report: Shiny Unown, No Special Raids
- Pokémon GO Fest 2020 Make-Up Day Preparation Guide
- Doctor Who Pond Family Reunion: Matt Smith, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill
- A Very New Look For Red Hood From DC Comics In November
- Ex-DC Publisher Dan DiDio Writes For Image Comics
- DC Cancels Hellblazer, Hawkman, Teen Titans, Young Justice and More
- DC Comics to Publish Alan Moore's Twilight Of The Superheroes
- Supernatural: Mark Pellegrino, Timothy Omundson & More on SPN Impact
ICYMI: five more you may prefer.
It was a busy day after all…
- Wednesday's Thor #6 Hots Up On eBay – Robin King Vs Black Winter?
- Death Metal #3 Beats Empyre #5, Just – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- How Was Batman Saved From Cancellation? Arlen Schumer Tells All
- Peach Momoko Draws Poison Ivy, Rorschach and Commanders In Crisis
- Scout Comics Enters Deal with CBSN, Comic Book Shopping Network
One year ago.
DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.
- More Flip-Flopping by DC Comics Over the Legion Of Super-Heroes?
- DC Comics November 2019 Solicitations, 30 Titles Frankensteined
- "The Flash" Season 6: Danielle Panabaker's "Hall of Villains" Post [Image]
- "Animal Kingdom": [SPOILERS] Death Was "Smurf-tastic" Move [Opinion]
- What If… DC Comics' Legion of Super-Heroes and 5G Were Planning a Similar Story to House Of X?
- Art Spiegelman Says Marvel Demanded He Remove Reference to Donald Trump as the 'Orange Skull'
- Injustice Superman Makes His Landing As Preview Exclusive
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": A "Sunny" Season 14 Scene [VIDEO]
- The Bankruptcy Of Loot Crate, the Subscription Service That Changed Comics
- The Final Days of the Walmart Exclusive DC Comics 100-Page Giants – and How the Relaunch Will Begin
- Were "Superman" #14 and "Supergirl" #33 Destroyed Over Racial Concerns? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Reveals Four Of The Infected Secret Six – Do We Have the Other Two?
- Four Mark Bagley Absolute Carnage Sketches Found – Are They Worth $20,000 Each?
What's happening today…
Plenty of comic book events happening online as a handful return to going offline
- Sandwell Libraries free eComics, Sandwell Libraries, West Bromwich, 9am ET
- Overhaul History – Comics Discussions on Cultural Context, 6.30pm EDT
Comic Book birthdays today.
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Trina Robbins, underground cartoonist of It Ain't Me, Babe and Wimmen's Comix, artist on Wonder Woman, comics historian, writer on Marvel's Fearless.
- Rachel Pollack, writer on Doom Patrol.
- John S. Romita Jr, co-creator of Kick-Ass and Hit-Girl, creator of Gray Area, artist on Superman: Year One.
- Andrew Helfer, DC editor, writer on The Shadow, creator of the Paradox Press imprint at DC.
- Peter Timony, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot
- Bobby Timony, author of Sir Roland, Night Owls, Detectobot
- Greg Kerr, creator of Cur Comix
- Douglass Barre, creator of Defiance and Chimerical Tales
- Tom McLean, author of Mutant Cinema: The X-Men Trilogy from Comics to Screen.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.