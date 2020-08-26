Supernatural, The Flash and BTTF in The Daily LITG, 26th August 2020

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. And it begins with Supernatural and The Flash Season 7. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Tweet Like a Wooden Stake to Our Feels
- The Flash Season 7: No Hartley Sawyer, Yes Elongated Man; More Sue
- Back to the Future Part II: Darlene Vogel (Spike) Shares BTS Photos
- Porygon & Charmander Win Pokémon GO Community Day Vote
- New DC Multiverse Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Unveiled
- Geodude Spotlight Hour Is Tonight: Will The Alolan Form Spawn Too?
- WWE Raw – Keith Lee's Debut Ruined by Stupid Entrance Music Change
- The Three Jokers – So What Does It All Mean Then? (Spoilers)
- Gloomhaven May Be One Of The Best-Selling Comic Books In December
- Trump Supporter Jim Steranko Parodied For November's Tremendous Trump
- Will DC Comics Cuts Bring Good Things? – Comic Store In Your Future
- Will Batgirl Be Oracle Again? The Continuity Of Joker War (Spoilers)
- Might This Tip Superman Towards The Authority? Action Comics Spoilers
- Frazer Irving Is Definitely Fine, Everyone, He Just Told Me So
- Sif Joins Thor and Galactus on Fortnite Island in New Marvel Pages
- Six New Transformers Revealed by Hasbro for FanExpo 2019
- "Supernatural," "The Orville" & More: 5 Bad TV Clichés [BC TV Meltdown]
- "Incoming" – Marvel Comics' Big December 2019 Event Revealed at D23
- Snyder is Happy if You Only Buy One Justice League – as Long as It's This Week
- Scientist to Hollywood: Artificial Intelligence Doesn't Work the Way You Think it Does
- Vampire State Building Variant Homages The Walking Dead
- "The Boys" Season 2: Karl Urban, Karen Fukuhara Go Diabolical [Preview]
- Rick And Morty Begins Final Mega-Story, The Rickoning, in Oni Press 2019 November Solicitations
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Presents "The Charlie-Work It Out Plan"
- Hasbro VP Promises New GI Joe Series Won't Replace Larry Hama's Real American Hero
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 25th August, 2019 – "We'd Have Sold More If We Could've"
- Kit Harington to Play The Black Knight in Marvel's Eternals Movie
- New Comic Book Day
- Big Planet Comics Book Club August 2020 7-8pm EDT
- Rupp's Comics Weekly Wednesday LIVE Sale on CBSN!on CBSN 6-8pm EST
- Philanthrophy and Comics: A WiNC and RAE Comic Chat 5.30-6.30pm EDT
- Clayton Crain at Monster Comics, Tempe AX, noon-5pm MST
- Cliff Biggers, comic book retailer of Dr No's and publisher of Comic Shop News.
- Mike Conroy, comics journalist and founder of the Eagle Awards
- Francis Manapul, artist on Flash, Witchblade, Detective Comics and Batgirl.
- Jean Louis Reiprich/JL Mast, Spider-Man artist, working on Fathers Of Marvel Comics.
- Christopher Taylor, creator of After Land.
