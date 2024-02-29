Posted in: Comics | Tagged: ,

The Fall Of X On A Leap Year in the Daily LITG, 29th of February 2024

The final pieces of X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Moira. Mysterium and Magneto for the Fall Of X topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary

  • The Fall Of X saga with X-Men and Magneto leads Bleeding Cool's traffic.
  • Readers get a full rundown of the previous day's news on Daily LITG.
  • Top stories include Marvel's Women and the rise of new Spawn toys.
  • Anniversary look-back at Dan DiDio's departure from DC Comics.

where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And because it's February the 29th on a Leap Year, here's Toad two times in yesterday's X-Men…

Marvel Comics Wednesday
Fall Of X – Magneto
The Fall Of X On A Leap Year in the Daily LITG, 29th of February 2024
Fall Of X – Dead X-Men

The Fall Of X tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. The Final Pieces Of X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Moira. Mysterium & Magneto
  2. The Future Of The X-Men, In The Women Of Marvel
  3. Step Out from the Shadows with TMNT: The Last Ronin & Iron Studios
  4. What Happens When Gail Simone Gets Rid Of The Women Of Marvel
  5. The Changes Made To New York By Spider-Man's Gang War (Spoilers)
  6. Hell Awaits with McFarlane Toys New Spawn Hellspawn 2 (Remastered)
  7. Will Batman #150 Reveal He Is Bruce Wayne To The World? (Spoilers)
  8. AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Twists Knife in Triple H's Back
  9. PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man Gets 4th Print, Void Rivals Gets 7th
  10. The Times That Rogue And Kitty Pryde Previously Led The X-Men

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG four years ago, Post Dan DiDio changes

  1. Post-Dan DiDio Changes, Already Happening at DC Comics?
  2. Gossip On The Eve of C2E2 – What Now For DC Comics, Jim Lee… and Joe Quesada
  3. Could Harley Quinn and the Birds Of Prey #1 be the Actual First Appearance of Punchline
  4. "Marvel's Avengers" Gets its Own Wave of Marvel Legends
  5. Jonathan Hickman, Benjamin Percy Respond to Questions About a Certain Wolverine Conspiracy at C2E2
  6. New Ancient Star Wars Lightsabers are Coming Soon from Hasbro
  7. Squadron Supreme to Appear in Loki TV Series on Disney+?
  8. Brian Hibbs on Hell Arisen #3 – "None Of You Bought Copies Of #1 Or #2 From The Shelf"
  9. Batman Goes Gold With New "Arkham Knight" Hot Toys Figure
  10. "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…

Happy birthday to…

  • Nelson Yomtov, Transformers comic book colourist.
  • Wendi Lee, writer on Lady Justice.
  • Joe Hummel III, owner of Pop Culture Madness

