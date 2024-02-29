Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fall of x, newlitg

The Fall Of X On A Leap Year in the Daily LITG, 29th of February 2024

The final pieces of X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Moira. Mysterium and Magneto for the Fall Of X topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.

Article Summary The Fall Of X saga with X-Men and Magneto leads Bleeding Cool's traffic.

Readers get a full rundown of the previous day's news on Daily LITG.

Top stories include Marvel's Women and the rise of new Spawn toys.

Anniversary look-back at Dan DiDio's departure from DC Comics.

The final pieces of X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Moira, Mysterium and Magneto for the Fall Of X topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And because it's February the 29th on a Leap Year, here's Toad two times in yesterday's X-Men…

The Fall Of X tops the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG four years ago, Post Dan DiDio changes

Happy birthday to…

Nelson Yomtov, Transformers comic book colourist.

Transformers comic book colourist. Wendi Lee , writer on Lady Justice.

, writer on Lady Justice. Joe Hummel III, owner of Pop Culture Madness

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Fall Of X Fall Of X Fall Of X Fall Of X Fall Of X Fall Of X

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!