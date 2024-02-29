Posted in: Comics | Tagged: fall of x, newlitg
The Fall Of X On A Leap Year in the Daily LITG, 29th of February 2024
The final pieces of X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Moira. Mysterium and Magneto for the Fall Of X topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool.
Article Summary
- The Fall Of X saga with X-Men and Magneto leads Bleeding Cool's traffic.
- Readers get a full rundown of the previous day's news on Daily LITG.
- Top stories include Marvel's Women and the rise of new Spawn toys.
- Anniversary look-back at Dan DiDio's departure from DC Comics.
The final pieces of X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Moira, Mysterium and Magneto for the Fall Of X topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool. where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And because it's February the 29th on a Leap Year, here's Toad two times in yesterday's X-Men…
The Fall Of X tops the ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Final Pieces Of X-Men, Orchis, Krakoa, Moira. Mysterium & Magneto
- The Future Of The X-Men, In The Women Of Marvel
- Step Out from the Shadows with TMNT: The Last Ronin & Iron Studios
- What Happens When Gail Simone Gets Rid Of The Women Of Marvel
- The Changes Made To New York By Spider-Man's Gang War (Spoilers)
- Hell Awaits with McFarlane Toys New Spawn Hellspawn 2 (Remastered)
- Will Batman #150 Reveal He Is Bruce Wayne To The World? (Spoilers)
- AEW Collision: Bryan Danielson Twists Knife in Triple H's Back
- PrintWatch: Ultimate Spider-Man Gets 4th Print, Void Rivals Gets 7th
- The Times That Rogue And Kitty Pryde Previously Led The X-Men
And a few other comic stories you may prefer
- Love, Espionage and the Atomic Cannon in G. I. Sweethearts, at Auction
- Tokyopop Announces 12 New Manga Titles for 4th Quarter of 2024
- Bill Sienkiewicz & Brent Anderson With Battle Quest At ComicsPro
- Love Like Winning the Lottery in Dear Lonely Heart #1, Up for Auction
- Wally Wood's Early Comic Book Work in Fox Romance, Up for Auction
- Manta Unveils Panels and Fan Events at Emerald City Comic Con
- Jack Kirby & Joe Simon's My Date Comics #1 From 1947, at Auction
- Spider-Gwen Vs Kraven From Marvel In 2024
- Rogue and Kate Pryde top the Daily LITG, on the 28th of February 2024
LITG four years ago, Post Dan DiDio changes
- Post-Dan DiDio Changes, Already Happening at DC Comics?
- Gossip On The Eve of C2E2 – What Now For DC Comics, Jim Lee… and Joe Quesada
- Could Harley Quinn and the Birds Of Prey #1 be the Actual First Appearance of Punchline
- "Marvel's Avengers" Gets its Own Wave of Marvel Legends
- Jonathan Hickman, Benjamin Percy Respond to Questions About a Certain Wolverine Conspiracy at C2E2
- New Ancient Star Wars Lightsabers are Coming Soon from Hasbro
- Squadron Supreme to Appear in Loki TV Series on Disney+?
- Brian Hibbs on Hell Arisen #3 – "None Of You Bought Copies Of #1 Or #2 From The Shelf"
- Batman Goes Gold With New "Arkham Knight" Hot Toys Figure
- "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
Happy birthday to…
- Nelson Yomtov, Transformers comic book colourist.
- Wendi Lee, writer on Lady Justice.
- Joe Hummel III, owner of Pop Culture Madness
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.
Fall Of X Fall Of X Fall Of X Fall Of X Fall Of X Fall Of X