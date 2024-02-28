Rogue and Kate Pryde top the Daily LITG, on the 28th of February 2024

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: kate pryde, newlitg, Rogue

Rogue and Kate Pryde leading respective X-Men teams topped yesterday's traffic at Bleeding Cool, where you can still read all about comics.

Rogue And Kate Pryde top the ten most popular stories yesterday

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Justice Society of America Further Delayed

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG two years ago, Surprise Jodie Whittaker

LITG three years ago, Joss Whedon to Lucifer

LITG four years ago – Hell was Arising

And lightsabers were coming.

LITG five years ago – Yu-Gi-Oh! was oblivious

And Batman having a plan – and not having a plan.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Joseph Brozowski, J.J. Birch , artist on Xombi, Hardware, Star Trek, Hulk 2099 and Firestorm.

, artist on Xombi, Hardware, Star Trek, Hulk 2099 and Firestorm. Comic book festival organiser Árni Beck Gunnarsson

Silas Dixon, artist on Fem Force

artist on Fem Force Steven Mangold , creator on Hallowtweens and Same Old Story

, creator on Hallowtweens and Same Old Story Gordon Robertson of Comics Versus Cancer

