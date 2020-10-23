The Last Blade: Tapas Media to Publish Webcomics of SNK Video Game

Webcomics publisher Tapas Media and legendary video game developer SNK Corporation announced a new partnership to produce new original series based on SNK's IP, beginning with an adaptation of the classic fighting game series The Last Blade. The fantasy action-adventure webcomic is adapted, developed, and written in-house by Tapas Media and will debut on Tapas' mobile platform and website on October 28th, 2020. The series is confirmed for two seasons of 12 episodes each, updating weekly every Wednesday, starting with the first three episodes on day one.

The Last Blade webcomic marks SNK's first original comic adaptation with a Western company. "As global leaders in webcomics, we are very excited to partner with Tapas to adapt The Last Blade with a strong creative vision, vivid artwork, and a story that stays true to our fans and the game's celebrated heritage," shared the beloved Japanese game maker.

Both gamers and new readers are invited to read the series as the definitive adaptation of the game's story. "Tragic characters coupled with climatic battles and a rich historical setting, Tapas is excited to collaborate with SNK to bring The Last Blade to webcomics with a faithfully reimagined story that will surprise fans and invite new readers to follow Kaede's epic, and emotional, adventure," says Tapas' Head of Production and Editorial, superfan, and series writer, Hayden Robel.

The Last Blade premiered in 1997 as a one-on-one fighting game on SNK's beloved and massively successful NEOGEO MVS arcade machine. The Last Blade captivated players with its in-depth combat systems, gorgeous visuals, and roster of imaginative characters. Set in 19th century Japan after the end of the country's over 200-year long isolation period when Japan reopened its borders to the world, the game seamlessly merges elements of history and classical Eastern mythology with an emphasis on character drama and storytelling.

"1863. Japan. It is the twilight of the Samurai. After finding his adopted brother standing over their father's bloody corpse, seventeen-year-old swordsman Kaede sets out on a journey of revenge and to hone his god-like powers if they don't kill him first…

Based on the fighting game series by legendary Japanese developer SNK!"

Hayden Robel, former of Viz Media before he joined Tapas as in-house writer and editor, is the writer of the new webcomic series. Cocoon Production is a team of creators headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia that specializes in comics, concept art, and video games will be drawing the series. Resident Tapas artist Dojo Gubser will provide colors for the series. Alex Culang, Typesetting Team Lead at Tapas and artist in his own right, will be lettering the series.