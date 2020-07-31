The Minority Retort – The Daily LITG, 31st July 2020.

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. As of yesterday that seemed all about discussing the merits or not of a removed line from Minority Report. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Minority Retort – and the ten most-read stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday.

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.

ICYMI: five more you may prefer

They weren't in the top ten, but they may be just what you are looking for.

A year ago, everyone was talking 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'…

What's happening today…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

Joyce Chin , artist on Vampirella.

, artist on Vampirella. Nate Powell , artist of March.

, artist of March. David Macho, comic book agent.

comic book agent. Chris Stevens, artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers.

artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers. Bradley Walton, writer on Cavewoman, Oz.

writer on Cavewoman, Oz. Gary Barker, Garfield artist.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about Minority Report, price points,or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.