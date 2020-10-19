Transformers, Pokémon GO, Future State – Daily LITG 19th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Transformers, Pokémon GO, Future State and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Transformers, Pokémon GO and Future State – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Are The New 12KM Strange Eggs Worth Hatching In Pokémon GO?
- Pokémon GO Charmander Community Day 2020 Review
- Galarian Yamask & Wild Spiritomb Found In Pokémon GO Datamine
- Transformers Generations Retro Headmaster Figures Coming from Hasbro
- Adult Swim Fest: Rick and Morty, Run The Jewels/Cyberpunk 2077 & More
- DC Comics Will Make All Their 5G Future State Comics Returnable
- What Did Bleeding Cool Get Right And Wrong About 5G and Future State?
- Defeating Giovanni in Pokémon GO: Rocket Leader Counters for Fall 2020
- Is Darkrai The Pokémon GO Halloween 2020 Event Raid Boss?
- Hasbro Unveils Deluxe Figures from Transformers: The Movie
ICYMI: Five more you may prefer from yesterday.
But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface…
- Moira MacTaggert Has The Same 1-In-8-Billion Bloodtype as Wolverine?
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Death Metal Beats Rorschach
- Corey R Tabor Sells Sir Ladybug Graphic Novels to HarperCollins
- Jennifer Dugan and Kit Seaton Team on New YA Graphic Novel, Coven
- Last-Minute Death Metal #3 Third Printing Greg Capullo Cover For FOC
One year ago, Transformers crossed over with Ghostbusters
And Superman was losing his identity.
- Ghostbusters Gets A Transformers Crossover Figure From Hasbro
- Looks Like DC Comics Are Really Going Ahead With Superman Revealing Clark Kent As Secret Identity – Again
- Cyclops, Wolverine and Jean Grey – Marvel Comics' First Throuple?
- Undiscovered Country #1 is Image Comics' Biggest Genuine Launch in Five Years With 83,000 Pre-Orders
- Scott Snyder Says Farewell to Justice League in January's Justice League #39
- DC Cancels Doom Patrol: Weight of The Worlds With #7, Brian Azzarello's Birds Of Prey Now Just a One-Shot
- "Lucifer" Star Tom Ellis Addresses "Crisis" Crossover Rumors [VIDEO]
- Dan DiDio Tells You How Everything You Knew About the Metal Men Was Wrong. Again (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics 2020 Calendars Giveaways to Promote "Incoming"
- Wonder Woman #750 Leads DC Comics January 2020 Solicitations
- "Stargirl" Production Pushes Back on Reports of CW Move: "Not Accurate"
- Robocop Is Coming Home With Us Dead Or Alive From NECA
- A European Retailer May Have Leaked The PS5's Price
- Scorpion Shows His True Face In New BBTS Exclusive "Mortal Kombat" Figure
- Pepe Larraz's Cover for the House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover
- Bruce Wayne and Bane Go Topless For Big Fight in Batman #82 – But Not Catwoman, Obviously
- A Look at a 100-Page Savage Dragon #250 for 2020
- DC Comics Names the Batman: Damned Format, "Prestige Plus"
- "Death Stranding" Actor Pleads With Press Not To Spoil The Game
- The Seedy Noir 12-Issue Batman Comic by Tom King and Mitch Gerads That Never Was
Two years ago, Rob Liefeld was drawing Superman.
And Vikings was getting red on you.
- New Teaser for 'Vikings' Season 5b Brings the Blood and Chaos
- Rob Liefeld Drawing Superman?
- Uncanny X-Men #1: A New Preview, and Writers' Finals Words
- Let's Talk About 'Shameless' s9e6, "Face It, You're Gorgeous"
- After Chelsea Cain and Chuck Wendig – Will Comic Creators Unionize?
LITG: Happening today:
Lots of events are online now – but not all.
- Laydeez DO Comics – London, online, with Hannah Eaton, Natasha Natarajan and Irushi Tennekoon. 7-8.30pm BST.
- Comic Club Online – Manga Masterpieces, Crazy Comic Club with cartoonist James Parsons on Zoom 4-5.15pm BST
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comics artist Alison Sohn.
- Creator of Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet, Jim Starlin.
- Writer and artist Nadine Messner-Loebs.
- Darkhawk co-creator and artist on KnightsEnd and Zero Hour: Crisis in Time, Michael Manley.
- Writer and co-creator of Adolescent Radioactive Black Belt Hamsters, Don Chin.
- Phil Boyle, President & CEO at Coliseum of Comics.
- Secret Warriors and Red Lanterns artist Alessandro Vitti.
- Kyrra Alien Jungle Girl writer Rich Woodall.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about Transformers, Pokémon GO, Future State or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.