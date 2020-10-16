Wahcommo: Magnetic Press Announces Kickstarter for Graphic Novel

Publisher Magnetic Press issued a statement yesterday announcing it is launching a new Kickstarter for WAHCOMMO, a sprawling dark fantasy graphic novel by acclaimed artist Luis NCT. This classic high-fantasy tale is filled with monsters, trials, mythical cities, and faced-paced adventure mixed with a coming-of-age identity drama to life in gorgeous, archival-quality hardcover.

Luis is best known for his work as a colorist on Vertigo's FROSTBITE and Image's EMPTY ZONE, with author Jason Shawn Alexander. He is currently working with Jason on Image's KILLADELPHIA.

Magnetic press commissioned award-winning artist Karl Kerschl (ISOLA) for the Kickstarter campaign-exclusive variant cover.

"We're always looking to bring the hottest titles and talent 'discoveries' to the English-language stage, and we were immediately hooked by Luis NCT's work the minute we first saw WAHCOMMO in Angouleme. It is a perfect fit with Kaa's slate of visually dynamic, conceptual aesthetic, absolutely deserving of a premium hardcover presentation. And being able to work with Karl Kerschl, co-creators of one of our favorite North American comics ISOLA, on the campaign-exclusive variant makes this project even sweeter," says publisher Mike Kennedy.

As an additional incentive for interested Bleeding Cool readers to back the campaign on Day-One, Magnetic Press is offering readers a FREE LINEN CARDSTOCK PRINT of Karl Kerchl's cover art when they pre-register using this special preview link: www.wahcomo.com

Magnetic Press's goal for this campaign is to cover the costs of the campaign exclusives being offered: the variant cover, signature plates, and any other stretch goal add-ons to be unlocked. The campaign will also be offering a super-deluxe, leather-bound edition limited to only 200 copies. This will be Magnetic's third campaign following their success with PARIS 2119 and ASTER OF PAN.

WAHCOMMO Kickstarter campaign will go live on October 20th at 11 AM EST and will run through November 12th. Follow www.wahcommo.com for updated information and direct links throughout the launch.