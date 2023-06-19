Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Daniel Sampere, dc comics, justice league, Tom King, wonder woman

Who Knows The Truth About Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity? (Spoilers)

This week's Wonder Woman #800 will set up the new ongoing series Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere. But who is she really?

This week's Wonder Woman #800 will set up the new ongoing series Wonder Woman #1 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere. One aspect of which will follow the 19-year-old Elizabeth Marston Prince, Trinity, the daughter of Wonder Woman, around twenty years in the future, who hangs around with Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne's Superman and Batman, when she is not leading the Justice League. As for the name Trinity, it appears that it might come down to the three lassos she holds, just as she herself is named after Wonder Woman's inspiration.

And she has broken into the most prisony of prison, courtesy of her two best friends, to find another. And we learn some of her past, like she's talking to Kang or something.

The Crone? The iron Army? The Birth Prayer? All this to come, and maybe set up for the future by Tom King. Man, you should see how far Al Ewing was playing ahead. And there's more to come.

We know her mother. We do not know her father. But she began with a war. And this King was there. Which King? No idea. Could it be Arthur Curry? That would be my best guess.

Killed America. Gave us a new Wonder Woman. Defeated this king. Okay, fiver on Aquaman, who will take my bet? Oh look, she's standing in water.

WONDER WOMAN #800

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Yanick Paquette

Written by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, and Tom King Art by Joelle Jones, Todd Nauck, Daniel Sampere, and others Whatever Happened to the Warrior of Truth? concludes in a landmark 800th issue! Diana's visions become more vivid as she finds herself trapped in the dreams of those around her! As she struggles to escape, her life as Wonder Woman hangs in the balance. When the dust settles, will she still be the Amazons' greatest champion? Find out in this extra-special celebration!

Retail:$5.99 In-Store Date: 06/20/2023

