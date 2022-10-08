Wolverine #25 Preview: Wolverine Faces Judgment

Wolverine faces judgment in this preview of Wolverine #25, an AXE: Judgment Day tie-in. Does he regret all those years of being best he is at what he does now? Check out the preview below.

Wolverine #25

by Benjamin Percy & Emma Kubert & Andrea Di Vito & Marvel Various, cover by Adam Kubert

CELEBRATING 25 ISSUES OF LOGAN'S LATEST RUN! – AN A.X.E. TIE-IN! A desperate race to the top of the world forces WOLVERINE to team-up with SOLEM! But will the HAND'S HELLBRIDE bring them to an untimely end, or will the CELESTIAL doom the unlikely team-up? PLUS: BAR BRAWL! A rough and tumble 25th issue celebratory story with an array of artists – Andrea Di Vito, Emma Kubert, Federico Vicentini, Greg Land, Juan Ferreyra, Klaus Janson, and Kyle Charles – ready to unleash some adamantium-laced action!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Oct 12, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960609661902511

| Parental Advisory

$4.99

Variants:

75960609661902521 – WOLVERINE 25 CASSADAY MIRACLEMAN VARIANT [AXE] – $4.99 US

75960609661902531 – WOLVERINE 25 ZULLO VARIANT [AXE] – $4.99 US

75960609661902541 – WOLVERINE 25 NAKAYAMA VARIANT [AXE] – $4.99 US

75960609661902551 – WOLVERINE 25 PARRILLO VARIANT [AXE] – $4.99 US

