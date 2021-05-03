Z2 Announces Run The Dungeon From Patrick Kindlon & Goran Gilgovic

(Disclaimer: I edit one of Patrick Kindlon's forthcoming comics. Run The Dungeon isn't that comic.)

Independent publisher Z2 announced Run The Dungeon, an OGN from writer Kindlon (We Can Never Go Home, There's Nothing There, Patience! Conviction! Revenge!) and artist Goran Gligovic (The Bawdy Tales of Lazlo Cale). On its face, the announcement makes sense. Z2 works with a lot of music artists (Babymetal, The Grateful Dead, Cypress Hill, and Major Lazer), and Kindlon is the vocalist for three bands that I'm aware of: Drug Church, Loss Leader, and Self Defense Family. Having said that, the artists Z2 usually works with sell 20 times what Self Defense Family sells, so scale is important here.

Interestingly, Run The Dungeon isn't just the OGN, it also includes a 5 song soundtrack from Self Defense Family and an affiliated pen and paper RPG. The standard edition of Run The Dungeon will include a download code redeemable on Bandcamp, and the deluxe edition will include a vinyl. The deluxe edition of Run The Dungeon, available on the Z2 website is limited to 500 copies.

Brooklyn Vegan premiered a song from the OGN's soundtrack called View From Beneath, which you can stream here.

A different Kindlon band, Drug Church, will release Tawny, an EP, in June. The second single, Tawny, rules.

Kindlon was kind enough to send over a couple pages from Run The Dungeon, and here they are. (Would Jude call this an EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW?)

Z2 promises Run The Dungeon in August 2021. Their press release follows.