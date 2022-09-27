A Plague Tale: Requiem Releases New Story Trailer

Focus Entertainment has released a new trailer today for A Plague Tale: Requiem as we get a better look at the story. Picking up from the previous game, we rejoin Amicia and Hugo as they have fled their home looking for a cure to the curse that dwells within Hugo. But are they close to finding a solution or doomed to find more problems? It seems like more of the latter as there seems to be no end to the people who wish him dead while you do everything in your power to protect him and free him from this vile pestilence. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game is still set to be released on October 18th, 2022.

As Amicia and Hugo set out to find a mysterious island in the hope of ending the curse which runs through Hugo's blood, they find themselves having to rely on the help of the people they meet. Walking into foreign territory, the young de Runes are unlikely to make it alone… but how much trust can they place in strangers? The answer seems as uncertain as the island is beautiful and terrifying. Far across the sea, an island calls… Embark on a heartrending journey into a brutal, breathtaking world twisted by supernatural forces. After escaping their devastated homeland, Amicia and Hugo travel far south, to new regions and vibrant cities. There, they attempt to start a new life and control Hugo's curse. But, when Hugo's powers reawaken, death and destruction return in a flood of devouring rats. Forced to flee once more, the siblings place their hopes in a prophesized island that may hold the key to saving Hugo. Discover the cost of saving those you love in a desperate struggle for survival. Strike from the shadows or unleash hell, overcoming foes and challenges with a variety of weapons, tools and unearthly powers.