AutoForge Gains New Publisher While in Early Access

AutoForge has a brand-new publisher as Cult Games have taken over the reigns while working to get the full game released

Article Summary AutoForge now has Cult Games as its new publisher, aiming to boost progress toward full release.

Early Access has seen minor updates, but no official release date for AutoForge has been announced yet.

Players control Otto, a magical golem, building automated factories in a procedurally generated world.

Customize your factory, explore a vast tech tree, and defend against threats in a unique sandbox adventure.

Indie game developer Mossveil Studios (formerly Siege Games) has confirmed that Cult Games has taken over publishing duties for their upcoming game, AutoForge. It's been a minute since we've heard about the game, since its been in Early Access for over a year, with minor updates being released on occasion. Now it looks like they are working with Cult to get the full version out to the public, but no formal release date has been set. For now, keep checking out the game as we wait for more news to come.

AutoForge

Play as Otto, a magical golem awakening in a world abandoned by the revered Wizards long ago. Seek out the land's ancient masters and learn what has happened to them and the place they left behind. Build an expansive automated factory reaching up to the sky and deep into the ground, unlock and explore regions of a vast world filled with wonder and danger, upgrade yourself with ancient technologies, and then defend it all from the unfriendly denizens of the world. Your Mana powered machines automate the work for you. Design sprawling production lines connecting vital resource outposts to the heart of your factory. Reshape the world to fit your automation needs.

Forge your own path through a vast sandbox world. Find new ore deposits to expand your factory, uncover valuable treasures and interact with the other inhabitants of the world. Every player's world is unique with a mixture of procedural generation and hand-crafted points of interest. Delve into a massive technology tree that demands an ever-increasing factory learning how to craft new structures and materials. Upgrade Otto using Apotheos' Mainframe with ancient technology that can be found throughout the environment. A mysterious auto-defense system has been triggered and is sending drones to protect the world from being exploited. You must protect your factory using your sword and blaster along with your own auto-defense system.

